French materials group Arkema expands South Korea supply hub with new storage

French materials group Arkema has secured 3,000 cubic metres of new glacial acrylic acid storage capacity at the Ulsan HDOT terminal in South Korea, according to a company statement.

The tank will serve as a domestic storage hub for Arkema’s glacial acrylic acid business, bringing inventories closer to Korean customers and supporting more reliable supplies.

The project also adds a new storage node to Arkema’s Northeast Asian supply network, connecting its regional production, logistics and market operations more closely.

“Asia is a key region in Arkema's global acrylics footprint. This project in Korea further strengthens our regional synergies across Northeast Asia and better connects our production, supply and logistics networks. By bringing us closer to our Korean customers, it will also enable our regional footprint to better support customer-driven application development and collaborative innovation. This project reflects our long-term commitment to deepening our presence in Asia, enhancing regional supply resilience, and driving business growth through innovation and sustainability,” said Hervé Castres Saint Martin, group president for acrylic monomers at Arkema.

Arkema’s Asian acrylics business is supported by its production site in Taixing, China, and serves markets across China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia. All of the group’s acrylic monomer production sites worldwide have ISCC+ Mass Balance certification.

Arkema is a French public limited company operating in specialty and industrial materials. Its Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions segments accounted for about 85% of group sales in 2025, alongside its Primary Materials business. The group reported sales of about €9.1bn ($10.45bn) in 2025, operates in about 55 countries and employs 20,700 people worldwide.