Spain’s Valencia port export boxes jump 7.1% as transit traffic drops 10.8%

Full export container traffic through Spain’s Valenciaport rose 7.14% year on year to 78,614 TEU in August, while full imports increased 6.30% to 94,888 TEU, according to the Valencia Port Authority’s August Statistical Bulletin.

The gains contrasted with a 10.78% fall in maritime transit traffic, which pushed overall container throughput down 4.16% to 467,089 TEU for the month.

Valenciaport handled 3,746,208 TEU in the first eight months of 2026, a decline of 1.70%. Its rolling 12-month container total stood at 5,597,849 TEU, down 0.74%.

Cargo throughput by weight reached 6,397,007 tonnes in August, up 1.33% from the same month in 2025. January-to-August volumes fell 2.63% to 52,647,748 tonnes, while the rolling 12-month total declined 2.28% to 78,640,694 tonnes.

Liquid bulk cargo increased 6.14% to 2.65m tonnes, dry bulk rose 1.61% to 1.6m tonnes and non-containerised general cargo advanced 2.53% to 10.75m tonnes.

Vehicle traffic jumped 36.73% in August to 41,902 units, taking the January-to-August total to 367,237 vehicles, up 13.14%.

Rail freight reached 2.64m tonnes over the same eight-month period, 20.83% higher than a year earlier. Passenger traffic increased 8.04% in August to 265,698. Regular services carried 154,021 passengers, up 9.16%, while cruise traffic rose 6.53% to 111,677 passengers.

From 1 January to 30 August, regular-line passenger traffic increased 1.74% to 617,605, while cruise passenger numbers fell 26.42% to 393,697.

Valenciaport is the port system managed by the Valencia Port Authority, the public authority responsible for compiling and publishing its traffic statistics.