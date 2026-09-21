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2026 September 21   17:16

shipbuilding

Jan De Nul orders second subsea cable trenching vessel

Belgian marine contractor Jan De Nul has ordered a second trenching support vessel for burying subsea energy cables, an exact sister ship to Isambard K. Brunel, according to a company statement.  

The latest order brings the number of new vessels under construction for Jan De Nul’s subsea cable installation and protection business to five: two XL cable-laying vessels, one XL rock installation vessel and two trenching support vessels.  

“Our two new cable-laying vessels will soon enter the market. The Fleeming Jenkin has completed her first sea trials and is now in the final construction phase. The William Thomson will follow shortly. The investments in vessels that can protect these cables at the same pace are a logical next step,” said Wouter Vermeersch, director subsea cables offshore energy at Jan De Nul. 

“Last year, we already announced the order of the rock installation vessel George W. Goethals, which protects cables and other energy infrastructure with a layer of rock. With the Isambard K. Brunel and this new sister vessel, we are also adding two vessels for burying cables in the seabed. This will bring our fleet to a total of fourteen vessels for the installation and protection of subsea cables.”  

Isambard K. Brunel and its sister ship will each carry a trencher operated from the vessel and capable of burying subsea cables up to five metres below the seabed.  

The new vessel will also be fitted with Jan De Nul’s ULEv technology, which filters up to 99% of nanoparticles from exhaust gases. Its engines will be able to run on biofuel and will be prepared for future operation on methanol.  

Separately, Jan De Nul is converting a sixth vessel, Henry Darcy, from a water injection dredger into a compact trenching support vessel. It will carry the Crayfish subsea robot for cable burial in shallow water.  

Jan De Nul Group is the trade name used by Luxembourg-registered Sofidra S.A. for a group of companies active in offshore energy, dredging, marine construction, civil engineering and environmental activities.

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Jan De Nul

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