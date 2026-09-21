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2026 September 21   16:30

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Port of Vancouver hits record 88.1m tonnes on grain and oil exports

Canada’s Port of Vancouver handled a record 88.1m tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2026, up 3% year on year as grain and crude oil exports reached new highs, according to a port authority statement.  

Crude oil exports rose 3% to a mid-year record of 12m tonnes. Almost 80% went to Indo-Pacific markets led by China and South Korea, while the US share fell from about one-third to one-fifth. Indonesia received its first shipment of crude from the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline and terminal in April.  

Bulk grain exports jumped 14% to a record 17.4m tonnes, led by canola seed, specialty crops and barley. Wheat exports declined 4%, while canola oil exports fell 19%.

Containerised grain shipments increased by more than one-fifth to 2.0m tonnes.  Container throughput reached 1.90m TEU, with laden exports up 4% to 421,330 TEU and imports up 2% to 979,291 TEU. Empty container movements fell 1% to 500,970 TEU. Overall container volumes were 1% higher than a year earlier but remained 2% below the half-year record of 1.94m TEU set in 2021.  

Auto imports climbed 10% to a half-year record of 264,284 vehicles. Cruise passenger visits increased 11% to 560,215 and ship calls rose 8% to 141.  Breakbulk cargo fell 1% to 6.7m tonnes, with foreign breakbulk down 8% to 0.9m tonnes. Woodpulp exports increased 3% to 0.3m tonnes, while steel and project cargo imports dropped 11% to 0.5m tonnes.  International cargo increased 4% to 76.6m tonnes, while domestic volumes declined 3% to 11.4m tonnes.

Bulk liquids rose 5% to 17.2m tonnes and dry bulk increased 2% to 50.1m tonnes. Fertilizer volumes were unchanged at 7.0m tonnes, while coal fell 3% to 20.1m tonnes.  

“I want to recognize the entire port community and our supply chain partners for their outsized contribution helping Canada double exports to non-U.S. markets in the next 10 years,” Vancouver Fraser Port Authority president and chief executive Peter Xotta said.  

The authority is also advancing Roberts Bank Terminal 2 in Delta, British Columbia, with construction mobilisation and early works scheduled for late 2027 and operations anticipated to begin in the mid-2030s.  

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is an arm’s-length Canadian federal agency operating as a Canada Port Authority under the Canada Marine Act. Structured as a non-share corporation, it administers the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver. The port has 29 major deep-water terminals, more than 1,000 tenants and enables trade with 170 countries.

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