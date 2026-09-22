EU proposes doubling fisheries fleet funding cap to 30%

The EU is proposing to double the share of national fisheries funding that can be directed to fleet measures and permanent cessation to 30% from 15%, according to a European Commission statement.

The change is part of a targeted amendment to the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF) Regulation aimed at widening access to funding for fishers and aquaculture producers.

The proposal would also remove the budget ceiling for temporary cessation and make rules covering engine replacement and vessel modernisation more flexible.

Funding could be used for pilot and research projects as well as investments in ports and infrastructure supporting the fishing sector’s energy transition. New definitions of “energy transition” and “pilot projects” would be introduced to provide greater legal certainty for testing new technologies.

A new temporary cessation scheme would provide support where an operator’s fishing opportunities are reduced by at least 40%. A separate scheme would target small-scale fisheries, supporting viable coastal fishing and diversification of fishers’ income.

The amendment would also increase aid intensity for young fishers and remove barriers to support for transfers of business ownership.

Operators or vessels involved in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, activities supporting such fishing, or fishing on the high seas outside the competence of a relevant regional fisheries management organisation or arrangement would be ineligible for EMFAF support.

The Commission is also proposing support for national strategies covering marine protected areas and fishing-restricted areas, their management and fisheries co-management schemes.

The proposal will now be considered by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union under the ordinary legislative procedure.

The EMFAF is the EU’s main financial instrument for fisheries and aquaculture for 2021–2027. It supports the common fisheries policy, EU maritime policy and international ocean-governance commitments. The fund operates mainly under shared management, with member states allocating resources through national programmes while the Commission sets the overall framework and eligibility criteria. The proposed changes follow the EMFAF mid-term evaluation, a call for evidence, feedback from member states and stakeholder consultations. The EU ratified the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies in June 2023.