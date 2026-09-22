IMO launches global survey on mandatory digital port clearance systems

A global survey has been launched to assess how mandatory Maritime Single Window systems are being implemented and used worldwide, according to an IMO statement.

The systems became mandatory under the International Maritime Organization’s Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic, or FAL Convention, on 1 January 2024.

A Maritime Single Window is a centralised digital platform that provides a single electronic entry point for information ships must submit when arriving in, staying at and departing from ports.

The data can be submitted once and shared among relevant government authorities, reducing administrative workloads and supporting more efficient and transparent port operations. More than two years after the requirement took effect, the survey is intended to identify implementation challenges, good practices and capacity-building needs.

It is open to maritime administrations, port authorities, customs and border control agencies, port community system operators, shipping companies, ship agents, terminal operators, freight forwarders and other users of Maritime Single Window systems.

IMO plans a follow-up survey in 2028 to assess progress since 2026 and measure the impact of the systems on users’ workloads and operational efficiency.

The current survey closes on 31 October 2026. The exercise forms part of IMO’s work to support member states in implementing the FAL Convention and advancing maritime digitalisation through technical cooperation.