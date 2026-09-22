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2026 September 22   08:27

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Trafigura launches 14-VLCC owner Volare Shipping ahead of $500m Oslo listing

Commodity trader Trafigura has launched a dedicated VLCC owner that is set to control 14 modern crude tankers and plans to raise about $500m ahead of a proposed Oslo listing, according to a company statement.  

Singapore-incorporated Volare Shipping Ltd starts with six VLCCs already on the water and eight newbuildings on order for progressive delivery between 2026 and 2028.  

The private placement is intended to raise about $500m and fully fund the company’s existing newbuilding programme.  

Subject to completion of the placement and approval from Euronext Oslo Børs, Volare Shipping expects its shares to begin trading on Euronext Growth Oslo on or about 5 October 2026 under the ticker VLCC.  Trafigura will remain the majority owner following the proposed listing and its global shipping business will commercially manage the fleet.  

“Trafigura's growing footprint in the VLCC segment has revealed a clear opportunity to invest further in modern tonnage, alongside outside investors,” said Andrea Olivi, Trafigura’s global head of shipping and chairman of Volare Shipping.  

Volare Shipping chief executive Alexandre Duff said the eight newbuildings would take the fleet to 14 VLCCs.  “The contemplated private placement will fully fund our current newbuilding programme, while our proven operational expertise positions Volare Shipping to deliver attractive long-term value for all shareholders,” he said.  

At full delivery in October 2028, the fleet is expected to have an average age of about three years.  The newbuildings are larger than standard tankers and feature additional internal tank coating and heating systems, enabling them to carry a wider range of cargoes. All vessels have ammonia-ready dual-fuel capability.  

Trafigura is an employee-owned international commodities group founded more than 30 years ago. It operates in more than 150 countries and its shipping business manages about 500 vessels across several segments, including around 250 oil tankers. 

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