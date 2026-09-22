US, Japan and South Korea agree Arctic cooperation

The United States, Japan and South Korea agreed to continue trilateral cooperation on Arctic issues but did not announce a separate pact covering Arctic shipping, icebreaker technology or energy supplies after foreign ministers met in New York on 21 September, according to the official joint statement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held the talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.

The three governments committed to continuing cooperation through “close intergovernmental communication on Arctic issues”. They also agreed to advance work under their Trilateral Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation Framework, including joint capacity-building assistance to regional partners.

The statement also backed freedom of navigation, unimpeded lawful commerce and other lawful uses of the sea in accordance with international law.

Japan’s foreign ministry published the joint statement and a fact sheet on an existing trilateral memorandum covering small modular reactor deployment. South Korea’s foreign ministry listed the same two documents with its account of the meeting.

Energy cooperation was addressed separately. The three governments agreed to strengthen regional energy supply resilience by increasing oil stockpiles and promoting cooperation between producing and consuming countries. They also committed to an implementation plan for the 7 July memorandum aimed at accelerating small modular reactor deployments in third countries.

The Arctic commitment sits alongside the three countries’ existing maritime cooperation framework, which covers maritime security, law enforcement and capacity building.