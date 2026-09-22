  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US, Japan and South Korea agree Arctic cooperation

2026 September 22   07:21

shipping

US, Japan and South Korea agree Arctic cooperation

The United States, Japan and South Korea agreed to continue trilateral cooperation on Arctic issues but did not announce a separate pact covering Arctic shipping, icebreaker technology or energy supplies after foreign ministers met in New York on 21 September, according to the official joint statement.  

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held the talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.  

The three governments committed to continuing cooperation through “close intergovernmental communication on Arctic issues”. They also agreed to advance work under their Trilateral Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation Framework, including joint capacity-building assistance to regional partners.  

The statement also backed freedom of navigation, unimpeded lawful commerce and other lawful uses of the sea in accordance with international law. 

Japan’s foreign ministry published the joint statement and a fact sheet on an existing trilateral memorandum covering small modular reactor deployment. South Korea’s foreign ministry listed the same two documents with its account of the meeting.  

Energy cooperation was addressed separately. The three governments agreed to strengthen regional energy supply resilience by increasing oil stockpiles and promoting cooperation between producing and consuming countries. They also committed to an implementation plan for the 7 July memorandum aimed at accelerating small modular reactor deployments in third countries.  

The Arctic commitment sits alongside the three countries’ existing maritime cooperation framework, which covers maritime security, law enforcement and capacity building. 

Topics:

Arctic

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:27

Trafigura launches 14-VLCC owner Volare Shipping ahead of $500m Oslo listing

08:01

Grimaldi takes delivery of fleet’s largest car carrier

07:56

HD Hyundai, GTT and Lloyd’s Register launch largest ethane carrier design

07:54

Libya warns Zawiya crude exports could halt after Sharara pipeline shutdown

07:49

South Korea plans six-ship Yellow Sea patrol fleet expansion in $1.64bn budget

07:14

IMO launches global survey on mandatory digital port clearance systems

06:57

EU proposes doubling fisheries fleet funding cap to 30%

2026 September 21

18:06

Spain’s Valencia port export boxes jump 7.1% as transit traffic drops 10.8%

17:16

Jan De Nul orders second subsea cable trenching vessel

16:40

French materials group Arkema expands South Korea supply hub with new storage

16:30

Port of Vancouver hits record 88.1m tonnes on grain and oil exports

15:30

South Korean shipyard J Ocean signs six-tanker LOIs for Gunsan restart

14:20

Hong Kong shipowner Cido picks autonomous navigation for 20 China-built car carriers

13:10

Italian shipowner Augusta Due hands Chinese yard its biggest order with tanker trio

12:40

Tsakos-managed bulker takes on water off Vietnam with 174,614-tonne ore cargo

11:30

Turkish port operator Alport signs $190m deal to overhaul GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun

10:21

Etihad Rail, AD Ports launch Fujairah-Abu Dhabi customs link

09:17

Bangladesh port workers call two protests over DP World terminal deal

08:06

US sanctions law targets Russian shadow fleet owners, insurers and ports

07:32

MSC in talks to buy 80% stake in German cruise shipbuilder Meyer Werft

07:29

Singapore maritime investor Yangzijiang orders 24 ships with 16 options

07:19

Uruguay container terminal hit by fresh strike ahead of nationwide port stoppage

07:16

Chinese shipbuilding institute wins world-first intelligent tug system approval

07:16

ClarkSea shipping earnings index hits record 27% above 2007 peak

07:07

Far East-US East Coast spot rates jump 325% near pandemic record

07:02

Suez Canal traffic jumps 27% as August revenue climbs 57%

06:47

Panama bulker First Margaux hits Chinese fishing vessel off Singapore

2026 September 20

00:38

Hapag-Lloyd launches Germany-Netherlands rail link as Rhine water stays low

2026 September 19

09:34

IAA PortNews: Vostochnaya Verf launches the Project 03141 eleventh crab catcher Lamut

03:07

South Korean subsea contractor LS Marine wins record $113m offshore wind deal from Hanwha Ocean

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news