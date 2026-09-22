EU Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships as six operate

The European Union’s Aspides naval mission needs more than 10 warships to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea, while six are currently operating with the mission, according to comments by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and diplomats familiar with the deployment.

Kallas said the original assessment when Aspides was established was that at least 10 ships were required. “The situation, I think, is even more grave right now,” she said, adding that the mission also needs additional naval and air assets.

The Estonian former prime minister has asked the EU’s 27 member states to increase their contributions to Aspides. She had already told the European Parliament on 15 September that more vessels were needed for the mission to remain credible.

Aspides has protected more than 720 merchant vessels, monitored more than 2,300 transits and saved 128 seafarers.

The EU established Aspides on 8 February 2024 and launched the operation on 19 February 2024 as a defensive maritime security mission covering the Red Sea and surrounding waters. Its tasks include accompanying vessels, maintaining maritime situational awareness and protecting ships against attacks at sea. The operation is headquartered in Larissa, Greece, and led by Hellenic Navy Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis. The EU has extended its mandate until 28 February 2027, with €14.92m ($17.1m) allocated as the financial reference amount for common costs from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027.