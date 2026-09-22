IMO advances lithium battery rules after 4,200-laptop container warning

The International Maritime Organization has moved to tighten dangerous goods rules for containers packed with large quantities of small lithium batteries after its cargo safety subcommittee agreed in principle to revise Special Provision 188, according to a World Shipping Council statement.

The Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers considered the issue at its 14-18 September meeting and sent proposed changes to the Editorial and Technical Group for further work.

E&T 46 is due to meet in spring 2027, with the changes intended for consideration under amendment 44-28 of the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code.

The amendment is expected to be adopted in 2028 and become mandatory on 1 January 2030. SP188 exempts smaller batteries meeting specified testing, packaging and capacity criteria from certain dangerous goods requirements but sets no container-level limit on the number of qualifying batteries that can be consolidated in one cargo transport unit.

WSC said a container carrying about 4,200 laptops could contain approximately 416 kWh of stored battery energy, comparable with three or four electric vehicles, without requiring dangerous goods documentation or container placarding.

“The SP188 exemption was intended to simplify the transport of individual devices with small batteries, not to make entire container loads invisible,” WSC president and chief executive Joe Kramek said.

The proposal was submitted by Germany, the Marshall Islands, the Netherlands, Singapore and Thailand together with the Bureau International des Containers, BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping, ICHCA International, the International Transport Workers’ Federation, the International Union of Marine Insurance, the International Vessel Operators Dangerous Goods Association, the International Group of P&I Clubs and WSC. It seeks a container-level threshold above which batteries would no longer receive the existing level of exemption and would instead have to be declared, with placarding potentially required.

The issue was highlighted by the September 2020 fire aboard the 917-TEU X-Press Godavari at Sandheads Anchorage, India. A 40-foot container held 500 cartons of lithium-ion batteries weighing 7,450 kg, together with rechargeable torches and spares.

The cargo originated in China and was destined for Kolkata. The container was not declared as dangerous cargo because it was shipped under SP188. The crew did not know its contents when smoke was detected and fought the fire for about 90 minutes before the cargo contents were confirmed. The probable cause was a short circuit in a lithium-ion battery, possibly linked to high temperatures inside the container.

The World Shipping Council is an international trade association representing container and roll-on/roll-off liner shipping companies, with offices in Washington, Brussels, London and Singapore.

The International Maritime Organization is a United Nations specialised agency responsible for global standards covering the safety, security and environmental performance of international shipping.