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2026 September 22   10:07

shipbuilding

Chinese smart vessel completes first sea passage with cycloidal propulsion

A 32.6-metre Chinese high-speed smart vessel has completed its first sea passage from Wusongkou near Shanghai to Zhoushan in Zhejiang province using twin straight-blade cycloidal rudder-propulsors, according to International Ship Network.  

The all-aluminium vessel was designed by Hangzhou Modern Ship Design Research Co, jointly developed with Zhejiang Intelligent Ship Research Institute and built by Pinghu Huahai Shipbuilding.  It has a beam of 5.5 metres and a design draught of 1.05 metres. Two high-speed diesel engines drive the two propulsors, allowing the vessel to turn on the spot, move sideways and hold position.  

The vessel was designed for a speed of more than 19 knots. Its stern carries A-frame lifting equipment and a near-water platform, while standardised deck interfaces allow mission modules to be fitted for marine research, island logistics and emergency-support work.  

Earlier project information identifies a vessel with the same 32.60-metre length, 5.50-metre beam, aluminium construction and twin-diesel, twin-propulsor configuration as Yaoguang 1. That vessel had completed sea trials by June 2026 and was intended to be capable of an upgrade for autonomous navigation.  

The developers call the propulsion installation the first successful use of a straight-blade cycloidal propulsor on a high-speed vessel. The claim has not been independently established.

A high-speed test craft developed by Guilin Yichi Ship Technology and fitted with a straight-blade omnidirectional propulsor exceeded 40 km/h in 2024, leaving the scope of the 2026 world-first claim unclear.  

Zhejiang Intelligent Ship Research Institute is part of provincial state-owned Zhejiang ERQ Group and focuses on intelligent navigation, smart machinery and integrated intelligent-vessel systems. Hangzhou Modern Ship Design Research Co is a Chinese ship-design company based in Hangzhou.

Pinghu Huahai Shipbuilding is a Zhejiang shipbuilding company involved in specialised and high-speed vessel construction. Guilin Yichi Ship Technology Co is the Chinese developer of the 2024 straight-blade propulsion test craft.

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