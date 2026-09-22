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2026 September 22   11:10

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PortMiami hits 10m cruise passenger movements and retakes global lead

PortMiami has handled its 10 millionth cruise passenger movement in fiscal 2026, setting a new annual record and moving back ahead of Port Canaveral in the race for the world’s busiest cruise port, according to PortMiami.  

The Miami-Dade County port reached the milestone on 14 September, about two weeks before its fiscal year ends on 30 September.  

The total has already surpassed PortMiami’s previous record of 8,564,225 cruise passenger movements in fiscal 2025. Traffic that year was up 4.02% from 8,233,056 movements in fiscal 2024.  

Port Canaveral handled 8,602,047 multi-day cruise passenger movements in fiscal 2025, finishing narrowly ahead of Miami. It had projected about 9 million multi-day cruise passenger movements for fiscal 2026. Its final figure for the year, which also ends on 30 September, has not yet been released.  

PortMiami linked the new record to cruise demand, investment in terminals and expansion of cruise line offerings. New and upgraded terminals have increased its capacity to handle larger ships and passenger volumes.  

“Breaking the 10 million passenger threshold is a testament to PortMiami’s unwavering dedication to service, sustainability and economic vitality,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.  “This extraordinary milestone underscores our port’s role as a global gateway and a driver of job creation, tourism and local business growth.”  

PortMiami director and chief executive Jonathan Daniels said: “Reaching 10 million passengers reflects our focus on innovation, efficiency and superior passenger experience, as we continue to modernize PortMiami’s infrastructure and expand our capacity for future growth.”  

PortMiami is a public seaport operated by Miami-Dade County and handles cruise and container traffic. A 2023 economic impact study commissioned by the county estimated that cruise and cargo activity associated with the port generated $61.4bn in economic activity and supported 340,078 direct, indirect and induced jobs. 

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