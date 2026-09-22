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2026 September 22   12:20

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Turkey delays Osman Gazi FPU deployment to Black Sea gas field by a month

The Osman Gazi floating production unit is now due to leave Turkey’s Filyos port for the Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea in late October, about a month later than previously planned, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.  

The previous schedule called for the FPU to depart at the end of September and enter service in the fourth quarter. Energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on September 17 that about one month of reactivation work remained. No separate reason was given for the revised timetable.  

“By the end of this year, we will flare the first gas at the flare stack, thereby completing the second phase of the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea,” Bayraktar said.  

Around 7,000 people are working on the project. Osman Gazi contains 21 processing sections and will have 642 km of electrical cabling and almost 30 km of piping when work is complete.  

The FPU is intended to add another 10m cubic metres per day of gas production, taking Sakarya output to about 20m cubic metres per day from the current 9.5m.  

Bayraktar said the additional production could supply another 4m households, taking the total served by Black Sea gas to about 8m. He valued the unit’s planned output at about $10m per day at current gas prices and its annual contribution to the Turkish economy at about $3.5bn.  

The 298.45-metre Osman Gazi has maximum gas-processing capacity of 10.5m cubic metres per day and transfer capacity of 10m cubic metres per day, with a 20-year design life.  

The Sakarya field, discovered in August 2020 and developed by Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), lies about 170 km offshore in water depths of around 2,150 metres.  

Italian engineering contractor Saipem secured an approximately eight-month commissioning contract from Turkish company GOE Petrol Sanayi in September, following an operations-readiness support award in April.  

TPAO is Turkey’s wholly state-owned oil and gas exploration and production enterprise.

Saipem is an Italian engineering-services company active in offshore and onshore energy infrastructure. 

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