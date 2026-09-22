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2026 September 22   07:49

shipbuilding

South Korea plans six-ship Yellow Sea patrol fleet expansion in $1.64bn budget

South Korea plans to increase its 3,000-tonne-class coast guard fleet in the Yellow Sea from 11 ships to 17 by 2030 under a KRW 2.2291trn ($1.64bn) 2027 budget proposal, according to a Ministry of Planning and Budget statement.  

The proposed Korea Coast Guard budget is 6.7% higher than the 2026 level and includes KRW 43.9bn ($32.3m) to complete one 3,000-tonne patrol ship already under construction.  

A further KRW 51.2bn ($37.7m) would start construction of three additional ships under a programme with a projected total cost of KRW 366bn ($269.4m).  

The larger vessels are intended for long-range patrols in the Yellow Sea, including the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone. 

The 3,000-tonne-class design is 122.25 metres long and 15 metres wide, with displacement of about 3,840 tonnes, a maximum speed of 24 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles. The ships carry 85 crew and are equipped with 40-mm and 20-mm guns, firefighting equipment and helicopter landing facilities.  

The government also plans to spend KRW 9bn ($6.6m) in 2027 to start two additional 500-tonne enforcement vessels under a KRW 90bn ($66.2m) programme. Two vessels in the class began construction in 2026.  

The smaller ships are intended for pursuit, interception and boarding operations in areas affected by illegal foreign fishing, including waters near the Northern Limit Line.  

An enforcement operation near Yeonpyeong Island on 11 August deployed 31 vessels, seized eight Chinese fishing boats and ordered another 24 to leave the area. A wider enforcement plan followed on 27 August.  

The proposal also raises funding for protective equipment used by maritime special operations teams to KRW 2.5bn ($1.8m) from KRW 1.4bn ($1.0m), while KRW 2.1bn ($1.5m) is allocated to training facilities.  

Another 22 coastal patrol drones are planned for 2027, with the fleet due to reach 154 drones across 77 coastal police stations by 2029.  

The core budget proposal is KRW 140.6bn ($103.5m) above the KRW 2.0885trn ($1.54bn) 2026 level. Including a separate KRW 62.9bn ($46.3m) state property fund, total proposed financial resources reach KRW 2.292trn ($1.69bn).  

The Korea Coast Guard is South Korea’s national maritime law-enforcement agency, with responsibilities covering maritime safety, search and rescue, law enforcement and marine pollution response through five regional headquarters and 21 coast guard stations.

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