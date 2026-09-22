UK lifts Russia shipping sanctions on Vietnam-flagged tanker Astra

Britain has lifted shipping sanctions on the Vietnam-flagged tanker Astra (IMO 9273387), removing the 32,363-dwt ship from the UK Sanctions List, according to a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office notice dated 21 September.

The move revoked Astra’s RUS3003 entry under The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. The notice states that the entry “has been revoked and is no longer subject to the sanctions listed”.

Astra had been subject to the restrictions since 12 September 2025, when the UK specified it among 70 ships. The stated basis included the tanker’s carriage of oil or oil products originating in Russia from Russia to a third country.

The measures prohibited the ship from accessing UK ports and allowed authorities to issue port-barring, detention, port-entry and movement directions. Its registration on the UK Ship Register could also have been terminated.

The US had already removed Astra from its Specially Designated Nationals list on 8 May 2026, after sanctioning the chemical/oil tanker on 10 January 2025 and linking it to Sao Viet Petrol Transportation Company Limited.

Canada continues to list Astra under its Russia sanctions regulations. Its official schedule identifies IMO 9273387 as a 2003-built chemical/products tanker.

The vessel is 174.4 metres long, with gross tonnage of 20,033. The UK notice identifies Stravax Shipping Co Ltd as its current owner and operator and gives Vietnam as its current believed flag.

Stravax Shipping Co Ltd is a Vietnamese shipping company with IMO company number 0168644 and has been recorded as Astra’s commercial manager and safety-management company since 15 May 2025.

Sao Viet Petrol Transportation Company Limited is a Vietnamese company.