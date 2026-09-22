  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UK lifts Russia shipping sanctions on Vietnam-flagged tanker Astra

2026 September 22   14:10

shipping

UK lifts Russia shipping sanctions on Vietnam-flagged tanker Astra

Britain has lifted shipping sanctions on the Vietnam-flagged tanker Astra (IMO 9273387), removing the 32,363-dwt ship from the UK Sanctions List, according to a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office notice dated 21 September.  

The move revoked Astra’s RUS3003 entry under The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. The notice states that the entry “has been revoked and is no longer subject to the sanctions listed”.  

Astra had been subject to the restrictions since 12 September 2025, when the UK specified it among 70 ships. The stated basis included the tanker’s carriage of oil or oil products originating in Russia from Russia to a third country.  

The measures prohibited the ship from accessing UK ports and allowed authorities to issue port-barring, detention, port-entry and movement directions. Its registration on the UK Ship Register could also have been terminated.  

The US had already removed Astra from its Specially Designated Nationals list on 8 May 2026, after sanctioning the chemical/oil tanker on 10 January 2025 and linking it to Sao Viet Petrol Transportation Company Limited.  

Canada continues to list Astra under its Russia sanctions regulations. Its official schedule identifies IMO 9273387 as a 2003-built chemical/products tanker.  

The vessel is 174.4 metres long, with gross tonnage of 20,033. The UK notice identifies Stravax Shipping Co Ltd as its current owner and operator and gives Vietnam as its current believed flag.  

Stravax Shipping Co Ltd is a Vietnamese shipping company with IMO company number 0168644 and has been recorded as Astra’s commercial manager and safety-management company since 15 May 2025.

Sao Viet Petrol Transportation Company Limited is a Vietnamese company.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Philippine Senate unanimously clears accession to 1979 maritime rescue treaty

17:15

Maersk opens 1,500-TEU depot at Cameroon’s Kribi port

16:15

E.ON plans €38m overhaul to cut German shipyard Meyer Werft emissions 25%

15:29

Thai fishing vessel sinks in Gulf of Thailand, leaving three dead and four missing

15:10

Azerbaijani shipowner ASCO boosts dry cargo volumes 43% to 1.25m tonnes

14:45

Port of Hamburg and Azerbaijan Railways sign Middle Corridor freight pact

13:00

IMO advances lithium battery rules after 4,200-laptop container warning

12:20

Turkey delays Osman Gazi FPU deployment to Black Sea gas field by a month

11:10

PortMiami hits 10m cruise passenger movements and retakes global lead

10:07

Chinese smart vessel completes first sea passage with cycloidal propulsion

09:37

EU Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships as six operate

08:48

Poland’s Port of Gdańsk hits monthly cargo record above 8m tonnes

08:27

Trafigura launches 14-VLCC owner Volare Shipping ahead of $500m Oslo listing

08:01

Grimaldi takes delivery of fleet’s largest car carrier

07:56

HD Hyundai, GTT and Lloyd’s Register launch largest ethane carrier design

07:54

Libya warns Zawiya crude exports could halt after Sharara pipeline shutdown

07:49

South Korea plans six-ship Yellow Sea patrol fleet expansion in $1.64bn budget

07:21

US, Japan and South Korea agree Arctic cooperation

07:14

IMO launches global survey on mandatory digital port clearance systems

06:57

EU proposes doubling fisheries fleet funding cap to 30%

2026 September 21

18:06

Spain’s Valencia port export boxes jump 7.1% as transit traffic drops 10.8%

17:16

Jan De Nul orders second subsea cable trenching vessel

16:40

French materials group Arkema expands South Korea supply hub with new storage

16:30

Port of Vancouver hits record 88.1m tonnes on grain and oil exports

15:30

South Korean shipyard J Ocean signs six-tanker LOIs for Gunsan restart

14:20

Hong Kong shipowner Cido picks autonomous navigation for 20 China-built car carriers

13:10

Italian shipowner Augusta Due hands Chinese yard its biggest order with tanker trio

12:40

Tsakos-managed bulker takes on water off Vietnam with 174,614-tonne ore cargo

11:30

Turkish port operator Alport signs $190m deal to overhaul GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun

10:21

Etihad Rail, AD Ports launch Fujairah-Abu Dhabi customs link

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news