  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Libya warns Zawiya crude exports could halt after Sharara pipeline shutdown

2026 September 22   07:54

accident

Libya warns Zawiya crude exports could halt after Sharara pipeline shutdown

Libya has warned that crude exports through Zawiya could be halted after an armed military group shut a key pipeline carrying oil from the Sharara field to the coastal export hub, according to the National Oil Corporation.  

The group closed Valve No. 7 on the Sharara-Zawiya pipeline on September 21, causing pressure to build in the line and forcing a sharp reduction in production from Sharara, which is operated by Akakus Oil Operations.  

NOC said a prolonged closure would eventually halt production at Sharara as well as crude transportation and export operations.  

The disruption also threatens operations at the 120,000-barrel-per-day Zawiya refinery, which NOC said could be forced to shut if crude deliveries remain interrupted.  NOC said it could declare force majeure if the closure continues.  

The corporation said its technical teams had been unable to reach the area around Valves 6 and 7. It had asked the Southwest branch of the Petroleum Facilities Guard to intervene, but said those efforts had not produced a result.  

NOC chairman Massoud Suleman had earlier confirmed that Sharara was operating at reduced rates. Two engineers at the field said production had fallen by about 200,000 barrels per day to between 100,000 bpd and 105,000 bpd.  

NOC itself did not specify the volume of production lost.  The state oil company did not identify the armed group responsible for shutting the valve.  

The incident comes six days after a separate disruption to the Hamada-Zawiya export pipeline. In that case, NOC said members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard had closed the main pipeline valve without authorisation, shutting production at the Hamada and Al-Tahara fields and Station NC5.  

NOC has not linked the group behind the Sharara disruption to those involved in the earlier incident.  

Sharara is one of Libya’s largest oil fields. NOC said production reached about 335,000 bpd in August, while plans are under discussion to raise capacity to around 355,000 bpd by mid-2027.  

Akakus Oil Operations operates Sharara on behalf of NOC and international partners Repsol of Spain, TotalEnergies of France, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor.  

Repsol says the Sharara production system is connected to the Zawiya tank farm by a roughly 723-km route.

The Zawiya storage complex has capacity of about 2.7m barrels and supplies both the local refinery and tanker-loading facilities used for crude exports.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:27

Trafigura launches 14-VLCC owner Volare Shipping ahead of $500m Oslo listing

08:01

Grimaldi takes delivery of fleet’s largest car carrier

07:56

HD Hyundai, GTT and Lloyd’s Register launch largest ethane carrier design

07:49

South Korea plans six-ship Yellow Sea patrol fleet expansion in $1.64bn budget

07:21

US, Japan and South Korea agree Arctic cooperation

07:14

IMO launches global survey on mandatory digital port clearance systems

06:57

EU proposes doubling fisheries fleet funding cap to 30%

2026 September 21

18:06

Spain’s Valencia port export boxes jump 7.1% as transit traffic drops 10.8%

17:16

Jan De Nul orders second subsea cable trenching vessel

16:40

French materials group Arkema expands South Korea supply hub with new storage

16:30

Port of Vancouver hits record 88.1m tonnes on grain and oil exports

15:30

South Korean shipyard J Ocean signs six-tanker LOIs for Gunsan restart

14:20

Hong Kong shipowner Cido picks autonomous navigation for 20 China-built car carriers

13:10

Italian shipowner Augusta Due hands Chinese yard its biggest order with tanker trio

12:40

Tsakos-managed bulker takes on water off Vietnam with 174,614-tonne ore cargo

11:30

Turkish port operator Alport signs $190m deal to overhaul GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun

10:21

Etihad Rail, AD Ports launch Fujairah-Abu Dhabi customs link

09:17

Bangladesh port workers call two protests over DP World terminal deal

08:06

US sanctions law targets Russian shadow fleet owners, insurers and ports

07:32

MSC in talks to buy 80% stake in German cruise shipbuilder Meyer Werft

07:29

Singapore maritime investor Yangzijiang orders 24 ships with 16 options

07:19

Uruguay container terminal hit by fresh strike ahead of nationwide port stoppage

07:16

ClarkSea shipping earnings index hits record 27% above 2007 peak

07:16

Chinese shipbuilding institute wins world-first intelligent tug system approval

07:07

Far East-US East Coast spot rates jump 325% near pandemic record

07:02

Suez Canal traffic jumps 27% as August revenue climbs 57%

06:47

Panama bulker First Margaux hits Chinese fishing vessel off Singapore

2026 September 20

00:38

Hapag-Lloyd launches Germany-Netherlands rail link as Rhine water stays low

2026 September 19

09:34

IAA PortNews: Vostochnaya Verf launches the Project 03141 eleventh crab catcher Lamut

03:07

South Korean subsea contractor LS Marine wins record $113m offshore wind deal from Hanwha Ocean

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news