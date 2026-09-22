Libya warns Zawiya crude exports could halt after Sharara pipeline shutdown

Libya has warned that crude exports through Zawiya could be halted after an armed military group shut a key pipeline carrying oil from the Sharara field to the coastal export hub, according to the National Oil Corporation.

The group closed Valve No. 7 on the Sharara-Zawiya pipeline on September 21, causing pressure to build in the line and forcing a sharp reduction in production from Sharara, which is operated by Akakus Oil Operations.

NOC said a prolonged closure would eventually halt production at Sharara as well as crude transportation and export operations.

The disruption also threatens operations at the 120,000-barrel-per-day Zawiya refinery, which NOC said could be forced to shut if crude deliveries remain interrupted. NOC said it could declare force majeure if the closure continues.

The corporation said its technical teams had been unable to reach the area around Valves 6 and 7. It had asked the Southwest branch of the Petroleum Facilities Guard to intervene, but said those efforts had not produced a result.

NOC chairman Massoud Suleman had earlier confirmed that Sharara was operating at reduced rates. Two engineers at the field said production had fallen by about 200,000 barrels per day to between 100,000 bpd and 105,000 bpd.

NOC itself did not specify the volume of production lost. The state oil company did not identify the armed group responsible for shutting the valve.

The incident comes six days after a separate disruption to the Hamada-Zawiya export pipeline. In that case, NOC said members of the Petroleum Facilities Guard had closed the main pipeline valve without authorisation, shutting production at the Hamada and Al-Tahara fields and Station NC5.

NOC has not linked the group behind the Sharara disruption to those involved in the earlier incident.

Sharara is one of Libya’s largest oil fields. NOC said production reached about 335,000 bpd in August, while plans are under discussion to raise capacity to around 355,000 bpd by mid-2027.

Akakus Oil Operations operates Sharara on behalf of NOC and international partners Repsol of Spain, TotalEnergies of France, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor.

Repsol says the Sharara production system is connected to the Zawiya tank farm by a roughly 723-km route.

The Zawiya storage complex has capacity of about 2.7m barrels and supplies both the local refinery and tanker-loading facilities used for crude exports.