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2026 September 22   07:56

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai, GTT and Lloyd’s Register launch largest ethane carrier design

A 150,000-cbm ultra-large ethane carrier project bringing together HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, GTT and Lloyd’s Register has been launched, according to a Lloyd’s Register statement.  

The partners signed a joint development project agreement to develop and technically assess the vessel, incorporating GTT’s Mark III Slim cargo containment design. Announced at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, the 150,000-cbm concept is the largest vessel design in the ethane carrier segment.  

The work will cover vessel design, cargo containment integration, safety and compliance with classification and regulatory requirements as the partners assess the challenges and opportunities of scaling ethane carrier capacity to 150,000 cbm.  

Constantinos Chaelis, LR global gas segment director, said: “As the ethane trade expands, owners are looking for larger and more efficient vessel concepts that can deliver operational and commercial advantages without compromising safety or reliability.  “This collaboration provides an opportunity to apply our advanced gas carrier expertise to the development of a credible and technically robust 150,000 cbm ULEC concept that helps establish a clear technical pathway for future projects in this segment.”  

Hongryeul Ryu, HHI chief technology officer, said: “HHI has continuously pursued technological innovation, with optimized ship designs tailored to operating conditions and customer requirements serving as one of its core design values.  “This JDP is founded on the same design philosophy and aims to introduce a new solution that enhances both vessel performance and economic efficiency.  “HHI's 150,000 cbm ULEC, incorporating the MARK III SLIM design, is expected to become a next-generation vessel that achieves both weight reduction and improved performance. Furthermore, this project is anticipated to represent an important milestone in establishing a new paradigm for ship design through the application of the latest cargo containment system (CCS).”  

François Michel, GTT chief executive, said: “Thanks to the versatility of our technologies, we can deliver greater efficiency across ethane transportation. With Mark III Slim, this translates into increased cargo capacity and shorter vessel construction times. 

Topics:

LR

alternative fuels

HD Hyundai

GTT

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