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2026 September 22   08:01

shipbuilding

Grimaldi takes delivery of fleet’s largest car carrier

Italian shipowner Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the 9,800-CEU Grande Egitto from China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu, expanding its latest-generation PCTC fleet with a 14th Ammonia Ready vessel, according to a company statement.  

The 220-metre ship, which has a beam of 38 metres, gross tonnage of 95,534 and a service speed of 18 knots, matches sister vessel Grande Pacifico as the largest PCTC in the Grimaldi fleet. Grande Pacifico entered service last month.  

Grande Egitto has 15 decks and capacity for 9,800 CEU, including electric vehicles, conventionally fuelled vehicles and vehicles powered by compressed natural gas.  

RINA has awarded the vessel its Ammonia Ready class notation, certifying that it can be converted to operate on ammonia as a zero-carbon alternative fuel. It has also received Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration and Comfort Noise Port notations. 

Grimaldi said Grande Egitto can reduce fuel consumption by 50% compared with previous-generation car carriers.  The vessel is fitted with lithium batteries with a total capacity of 5 MWh and can connect to shore power at suitably equipped ports, allowing zero-emission operation while berthed. Other efficiency measures include 2,500 square metres of solar panels, intelligent energy management systems, silicone hull coatings, an air lubrication system, an optimised hull and a gate rudder.  

Its electronically controlled main engine is equipped with exhaust-gas treatment systems designed to cut sulphur oxides, particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, with NOx emissions well below IMO Tier III limits.  

Grande Egitto is due to begin its maiden voyage next week on Grimaldi’s Asia-East Africa service. It will load 4,150 cars and 6,200 linear metres of rolling freight, including excavators, buses and trucks, at Taicang in China and Yokohama and Nagoya in Japan for delivery to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Mombasa in Kenya.  

“With the entry into service of the Grande Egitto, we are giving a new, important boost to the expansion and modernization path of our vehicle transport fleet,” managing director Emanuele Grimaldi said. “This new 9,800 CEU unit represents the perfect synthesis of commercial efficiency and environmental respect. By choosing to deploy it on the Asia-East Africa route, we want to provide a concrete response to the demands of an increasingly dynamic market, offering our customers regular, flexible maritime connections characterized by the lowest possible environmental impact.”  

The vessel’s name reflects Egypt’s role in Grimaldi’s network. The group has maintained a multi-decade presence in the country through regular calls at Alexandria on its Euro-Med network.  

Grimaldi Group is an Italian shipping group with activities in maritime transport.

China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu is the shipbuilder that delivered Grande Egitto.

RINA is the Italian Shipping Register that assigned the vessel’s cited class notations.

Topics:

Grimaldi

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