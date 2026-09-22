Poland’s Port of Gdańsk hits monthly cargo record above 8m tonnes

Poland’s Port of Gdańsk handled more than 8m tonnes of cargo in August 2026, setting a monthly record as throughput climbed 13.3% year on year, according to a port statement.

The result pushed cargo volumes for the first eight months of 2026 to 57.7m tonnes, 10% above the same period last year. The port had handled 7.9m tonnes in July. General cargo throughput rose 21% year on year in August, an increase of nearly 470,000 tonnes.

Container tonnage increased 15%, while volumes measured in TEU were up 16%. Liquid fuels rose 5% to 3.9m tonnes and accounted for almost half of the port’s total August throughput.

Ore recorded the largest percentage increase, surging 311%, while grain volumes climbed 90%. Other bulk cargo was the only category to decline, falling 12%.

Liquid fuels remained the port’s largest cargo segment over the first eight months of the year at about 26m tonnes, followed by general cargo at 20.8m tonnes.

“Exceeding the 8 million tonne mark in a single month is a significant achievement for the Port of Gdańsk. It confirms that pragmatic investment in port and access infrastructure is directly contributing to increased operational capacity and helping to meet market needs,” said Dorota Pyć, president of the management board.

“Behind this result are not just the figures, but above all the work of many dedicated people, operators, and companies working in the port and its surrounding network. We are particularly pleased that the growth is spread across different cargo categories. This shows that the Port of Gdańsk is strengthening its position as a key cargo handling hub and logistics centre of major economic importance to Poland and the Pomeranian region.”

Port of Gdańsk Authority S.A. is the company responsible for managing the port’s property and infrastructure, planning its development and providing access to port infrastructure under Poland’s legal framework governing seaports and harbours.