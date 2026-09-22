Port of Hamburg and Azerbaijan Railways sign Middle Corridor freight pact

A new cooperation protocol between the Port of Hamburg and Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) targets stronger multimodal freight links between Germany and Baku and higher transit volumes on the Middle Corridor, according to a company statement.

An ADY delegation led by chairman Rovshan Rustamov met Port of Hamburg management in Germany, with representatives of European intermodal rail operator METRANS also taking part.

The agreement covers closer links between the ports of Hamburg and Baku, development of the port and logistics chain and measures to increase transit cargo on the Middle Corridor.

The parties also discussed higher container volumes, expansion of multimodal transport, digitalisation of logistics processes and closer integration of rail and maritime operations.

The protocol provides for exchanges of expertise, joint initiatives and the identification of new areas of logistics cooperation.

ADY transported more than 12m tonnes of cargo in the first eight months of 2026, up 9% year on year. Transit freight reached 5m tonnes, up 12%, while volumes on the East-West corridor increased 17%.

The Port of Baku handled more than 5.5m tonnes of cargo from January to August, about 3% more than a year earlier. Container throughput exceeded 85,000 TEU, up 22% from 69,855 TEU in the same period of 2025.

Azerbaijan Railways is a state-owned passenger and freight rail operator and forms part of AZCON Holding. The Baku International Sea Trade Port was incorporated into ADY under a presidential decree dated 25 February 2025.

METRANS is the wholly owned intermodal rail subsidiary of German port and logistics group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA). Its network links major European ports with inland markets through more than 20 intermodal terminals.

AZCON Holding is an Azerbaijani state-owned holding company whose portfolio includes Azerbaijan Railways.

The Port of Hamburg operates under a landlord-port model, with the Hamburg Port Authority responsible for much of its infrastructure and private companies providing terminal, transport and logistics services.