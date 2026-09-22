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2026 September 22   15:10

shipping

Azerbaijani shipowner ASCO boosts dry cargo volumes 43% to 1.25m tonnes

Azerbaijani shipping company ASCO carried 1,252,097 tonnes with its dry cargo fleet in the first eight months of 2026, up 43% year on year, according to a company statement.  The total compares with 875,950 tonnes transported in the same period of 2025.  

Growth was stronger in August, when ASCO's dry cargo vessels carried 168,967 tonnes, up 77% from 95,584 tonnes a year earlier. The increase amounted to 73,383 tonnes.  The latest figures continue a rise in dry cargo volumes through 2026. ASCO carried 894,305 tonnes in the first half, up 34% year on year, while January-to-July volumes increased 39% to 1,083,130 tonnes.  

The company transported 1,324,999 tonnes of dry cargo in the whole of 2025, more than 45% above the 2024 level.  

ASCO is a state-owned Azerbaijani shipping company managed under AZCON Holding. Its activities include cargo transportation, specialised offshore services for oil and gas projects in the Caspian Sea and shipping outside the Caspian.  Its dry cargo fleet comprised 16 vessels in July, including 14 multipurpose dry cargo ships and two Handysize bulk carriers.  The company's history dates to 1858, when the Caucasus and Mercury Joint Stock Company was established. 

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