Maersk opens 1,500-TEU depot at Cameroon’s Kribi port

Maersk has opened a 1,500-TEU container depot at Kribi in Cameroon, adding 16,000 square metres of landside capacity to its West African logistics network, according to a company statement.

The depot offers cargo handling, storage, customs inspection and clearance services, alongside digital booking, tracking and container monitoring. It is equipped to handle reefer containers and will also provide food-grade containers.

The facility is intended to improve access to different container types close to customers and make empty-container returns easier, helping users avoid detention and demurrage costs.

Cargo owners can also use the depot for temporary storage instead of securing additional warehouse capacity at short notice.

The opening expands Maersk’s West African network to eight company-owned depots, alongside more than 20 facilities operated by third-party partners. Its owned depots cover 150,000 square metres, while third-party facilities account for more than 280,000 square metres.

Maersk now offers dedicated depot services in 10 West African countries: Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

“This is why Maersk is investing significantly in land-based infrastructure, including building or modernizing terminals, expanding its depot network and offering warehousing facilities where needed. The Kribi depot is another example of Maersk’s priority to simplify and strengthen global supply chains, from factory to end consumer and from farm to fork for fresh agricultural produce,” Dedenis said.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company serving more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries and employing more than 100,000 people. Its activities include ocean transport, logistics services and container terminal operations at more than 60 locations worldwide.