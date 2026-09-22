  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maersk opens 1,500-TEU depot at Cameroon’s Kribi port

2026 September 22   17:15

Maersk

Maersk opens 1,500-TEU depot at Cameroon’s Kribi port

Maersk has opened a 1,500-TEU container depot at Kribi in Cameroon, adding 16,000 square metres of landside capacity to its West African logistics network, according to a company statement.  

The depot offers cargo handling, storage, customs inspection and clearance services, alongside digital booking, tracking and container monitoring. It is equipped to handle reefer containers and will also provide food-grade containers.  

The facility is intended to improve access to different container types close to customers and make empty-container returns easier, helping users avoid detention and demurrage costs.  

Cargo owners can also use the depot for temporary storage instead of securing additional warehouse capacity at short notice.  

The opening expands Maersk’s West African network to eight company-owned depots, alongside more than 20 facilities operated by third-party partners. Its owned depots cover 150,000 square metres, while third-party facilities account for more than 280,000 square metres.  

Maersk now offers dedicated depot services in 10 West African countries: Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone.  

“This is why Maersk is investing significantly in land-based infrastructure, including building or modernizing terminals, expanding its depot network and offering warehousing facilities where needed. The Kribi depot is another example of Maersk’s priority to simplify and strengthen global supply chains, from factory to end consumer and from farm to fork for fresh agricultural produce,” Dedenis said.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company serving more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries and employing more than 100,000 people. Its activities include ocean transport, logistics services and container terminal operations at more than 60 locations worldwide.

Topics:

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Philippine Senate unanimously clears accession to 1979 maritime rescue treaty

16:15

E.ON plans €38m overhaul to cut German shipyard Meyer Werft emissions 25%

15:29

Thai fishing vessel sinks in Gulf of Thailand, leaving three dead and four missing

15:10

Azerbaijani shipowner ASCO boosts dry cargo volumes 43% to 1.25m tonnes

14:45

Port of Hamburg and Azerbaijan Railways sign Middle Corridor freight pact

14:10

UK lifts Russia shipping sanctions on Vietnam-flagged tanker Astra

13:00

IMO advances lithium battery rules after 4,200-laptop container warning

12:20

Turkey delays Osman Gazi FPU deployment to Black Sea gas field by a month

11:10

PortMiami hits 10m cruise passenger movements and retakes global lead

10:07

Chinese smart vessel completes first sea passage with cycloidal propulsion

09:37

EU Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships as six operate

08:48

Poland’s Port of Gdańsk hits monthly cargo record above 8m tonnes

08:27

Trafigura launches 14-VLCC owner Volare Shipping ahead of $500m Oslo listing

08:01

Grimaldi takes delivery of fleet’s largest car carrier

07:56

HD Hyundai, GTT and Lloyd’s Register launch largest ethane carrier design

07:54

Libya warns Zawiya crude exports could halt after Sharara pipeline shutdown

07:49

South Korea plans six-ship Yellow Sea patrol fleet expansion in $1.64bn budget

07:21

US, Japan and South Korea agree Arctic cooperation

07:14

IMO launches global survey on mandatory digital port clearance systems

06:57

EU proposes doubling fisheries fleet funding cap to 30%

2026 September 21

18:06

Spain’s Valencia port export boxes jump 7.1% as transit traffic drops 10.8%

17:16

Jan De Nul orders second subsea cable trenching vessel

16:40

French materials group Arkema expands South Korea supply hub with new storage

16:30

Port of Vancouver hits record 88.1m tonnes on grain and oil exports

15:30

South Korean shipyard J Ocean signs six-tanker LOIs for Gunsan restart

14:20

Hong Kong shipowner Cido picks autonomous navigation for 20 China-built car carriers

13:10

Italian shipowner Augusta Due hands Chinese yard its biggest order with tanker trio

12:40

Tsakos-managed bulker takes on water off Vietnam with 174,614-tonne ore cargo

11:30

Turkish port operator Alport signs $190m deal to overhaul GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun

10:21

Etihad Rail, AD Ports launch Fujairah-Abu Dhabi customs link

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news