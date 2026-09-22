Philippine Senate unanimously clears accession to 1979 maritime rescue treaty

The Philippine Senate has unanimously cleared the country’s accession to the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue, with 17 senators voting in favour on 21 September, according to a Philippine Coast Guard statement.

The vote on Proposed Senate Resolution No. 643 moves the Philippines towards joining the 1979 SAR Convention, which sets an international framework for receiving distress alerts, coordinating rescue operations, maintaining rescue coordination centres and enabling countries to assist one another during maritime emergencies.

President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr signed the Instrument of Accession on 25 June 2026. “For ordinary Filipinos, this is about saving lives. When a fisherman goes missing or a passenger vessel encounters an emergency, we need a search and rescue system that can respond and coordinate effectively,” PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said.

The Coast Guard said stronger coordination is particularly relevant for the Philippines, which has more than 7,000 islands and over 36,000 km of coastline and relies heavily on maritime transport.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said at a Senate foreign relations committee hearing on 3 September that accession should support improvements in the country’s search-and-rescue capabilities as cruise ship activity increases.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri also called for the Coast Guard to map its air and sea assets and prepare regional response plans, particularly for tourism-dependent areas.

The SAR Convention was adopted in Hamburg on 27 April 1979 and entered into force on 22 June 1985. It created an international system for coordinating the rescue of people in distress at sea and cooperation between neighbouring search-and-rescue organisations.

The Senate vote does not complete the Philippines’ accession. Under the convention, accession takes effect through deposit of an instrument with the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization, with the treaty entering into force for the country 30 days later.

The Philippine Coast Guard is the country’s uniformed maritime service responsible for search and rescue, maritime safety, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection and maritime security.