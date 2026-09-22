  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thai fishing vessel sinks in Gulf of Thailand, leaving three dead and four missing

2026 September 22   15:29

accident

Thai fishing vessel sinks in Gulf of Thailand, leaving three dead and four missing

Three crew members died and four remained missing after Thai fishing vessel S. Kanchanawari 888 sank about 40 nautical miles off Sattahip in Chon Buri province, with 15 of the 22 people on board rescued, according to the Chonburi Provincial Public Relations Office.  

The crew comprised two Thai nationals and 20 Myanmar nationals. The two Thai crew members were the captain and engineer.  

The vessel sank at about 10pm on 21 September near 11°56.93′ N, 100°50.30′ E, about 40 nautical miles from Laem Pu Chao.  

Captain Wichan Ma-iang was identified as one of the fatalities. Two further deaths were subsequently confirmed, leaving four crew members unaccounted for.  

Thailand’s First Naval Area Command deployed patrol vessel T.112, an anti-submarine helicopter and naval divers. Fishing vessels operating nearby also joined the search after Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1 alerted the naval command to the casualty.  

Prasert Pitakkorn, mayor of Samae San subdistrict and president of the Samae San Channel Fisheries Association, said the association was alerted at about 5am. Nearby fishing vessels rescued the 15 survivors.  

Owner Chatchawan Ma-iang said S. Kanchanawari 888 had left Samae San pier on the evening of 21 September with three other fishing vessels before the vessels separated to fish. He said S. Kanchanawari 888 was at anchor when severe weather struck.  Strong winds and waves affected the area, but the cause of the sinking remained under investigation.  The casualty occurred in waters under Sattahip district in Chon Buri province, on the eastern side of the Gulf of Thailand.

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Philippine Senate unanimously clears accession to 1979 maritime rescue treaty

17:15

Maersk opens 1,500-TEU depot at Cameroon’s Kribi port

16:15

E.ON plans €38m overhaul to cut German shipyard Meyer Werft emissions 25%

15:10

Azerbaijani shipowner ASCO boosts dry cargo volumes 43% to 1.25m tonnes

14:45

Port of Hamburg and Azerbaijan Railways sign Middle Corridor freight pact

14:10

UK lifts Russia shipping sanctions on Vietnam-flagged tanker Astra

13:00

IMO advances lithium battery rules after 4,200-laptop container warning

12:20

Turkey delays Osman Gazi FPU deployment to Black Sea gas field by a month

11:10

PortMiami hits 10m cruise passenger movements and retakes global lead

10:07

Chinese smart vessel completes first sea passage with cycloidal propulsion

09:37

EU Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships as six operate

08:48

Poland’s Port of Gdańsk hits monthly cargo record above 8m tonnes

08:27

Trafigura launches 14-VLCC owner Volare Shipping ahead of $500m Oslo listing

08:01

Grimaldi takes delivery of fleet’s largest car carrier

07:56

HD Hyundai, GTT and Lloyd’s Register launch largest ethane carrier design

07:54

Libya warns Zawiya crude exports could halt after Sharara pipeline shutdown

07:49

South Korea plans six-ship Yellow Sea patrol fleet expansion in $1.64bn budget

07:21

US, Japan and South Korea agree Arctic cooperation

07:14

IMO launches global survey on mandatory digital port clearance systems

06:57

EU proposes doubling fisheries fleet funding cap to 30%

2026 September 21

18:06

Spain’s Valencia port export boxes jump 7.1% as transit traffic drops 10.8%

17:16

Jan De Nul orders second subsea cable trenching vessel

16:40

French materials group Arkema expands South Korea supply hub with new storage

16:30

Port of Vancouver hits record 88.1m tonnes on grain and oil exports

15:30

South Korean shipyard J Ocean signs six-tanker LOIs for Gunsan restart

14:20

Hong Kong shipowner Cido picks autonomous navigation for 20 China-built car carriers

13:10

Italian shipowner Augusta Due hands Chinese yard its biggest order with tanker trio

12:40

Tsakos-managed bulker takes on water off Vietnam with 174,614-tonne ore cargo

11:30

Turkish port operator Alport signs $190m deal to overhaul GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun

10:21

Etihad Rail, AD Ports launch Fujairah-Abu Dhabi customs link

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news