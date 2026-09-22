Thai fishing vessel sinks in Gulf of Thailand, leaving three dead and four missing

Three crew members died and four remained missing after Thai fishing vessel S. Kanchanawari 888 sank about 40 nautical miles off Sattahip in Chon Buri province, with 15 of the 22 people on board rescued, according to the Chonburi Provincial Public Relations Office.

The crew comprised two Thai nationals and 20 Myanmar nationals. The two Thai crew members were the captain and engineer.

The vessel sank at about 10pm on 21 September near 11°56.93′ N, 100°50.30′ E, about 40 nautical miles from Laem Pu Chao.

Captain Wichan Ma-iang was identified as one of the fatalities. Two further deaths were subsequently confirmed, leaving four crew members unaccounted for.

Thailand’s First Naval Area Command deployed patrol vessel T.112, an anti-submarine helicopter and naval divers. Fishing vessels operating nearby also joined the search after Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1 alerted the naval command to the casualty.

Prasert Pitakkorn, mayor of Samae San subdistrict and president of the Samae San Channel Fisheries Association, said the association was alerted at about 5am. Nearby fishing vessels rescued the 15 survivors.

Owner Chatchawan Ma-iang said S. Kanchanawari 888 had left Samae San pier on the evening of 21 September with three other fishing vessels before the vessels separated to fish. He said S. Kanchanawari 888 was at anchor when severe weather struck. Strong winds and waves affected the area, but the cause of the sinking remained under investigation. The casualty occurred in waters under Sattahip district in Chon Buri province, on the eastern side of the Gulf of Thailand.