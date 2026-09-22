  1. Home
  2. News
  3. E.ON plans €38m overhaul to cut German shipyard Meyer Werft emissions 25%

2026 September 22   16:15

shipbuilding

E.ON plans €38m overhaul to cut German shipyard Meyer Werft emissions 25%

E.ON and German shipbuilder Meyer Werft have signed a long-term energy partnership targeting a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions at the Papenburg yard by 2030 from a 2022 baseline, according to a company statement.  

The agreement includes a framework contract and five project development contracts, with E.ON planning to invest up to €38m ($43.6m) in energy infrastructure.

Meyer Werft will use the installations under lease arrangements.  The projects include a bidirectional shore-power system at the outfitting pier that would allow electricity generated during ship engine and generator trials to be used ashore, while also enabling shore power to be supplied to vessels.  

E.ON and Meyer Werft also plan an air-source heat pump to replace the yard’s oil-and-gas heating system, electric radiant heaters to replace gas-fired units, a new ventilation system with heat recovery and a rooftop solar installation.  

The photovoltaic system is planned across 24,500 square metres of roof space and would have capacity of about 5 MWp, supplying electricity directly to the Papenburg site.  

“Meyer Werft wants to make its contribution to CO2 reduction with the help of a strong partner such as E.ON. We are not only focusing on the gradual decarbonisation of the site and future-proof production, but also on more environmentally friendly cruise ships of the future,” chief operating officer Jörg Heidelberg said.  

Meyer Werft is also developing battery-electric cruise ship concepts under its Vision study.  “The decarbonisation of industry is one of the central tasks for the future of Germany as an industrial location. The key is that new energy solutions not only reduce emissions, but are also economically viable,” said Dermot Fleischmann, chief commercial officer Germany at E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions.  

Implementation will be phased, with the scope, schedule and design of the projects dependent on further planning and technical, regulatory and economic conditions. Similar projects are being planned for Neptun Werft in Rostock-Warnemünde.  

Meyer Werft GmbH is a Papenburg-based German shipbuilding company founded in 1795. Its activities include cruise and specialist vessel construction as well as offshore converter platforms. The company is majority-owned by Germany’s federal government and the state of Lower Saxony, with the Meyer family retaining a private stake.  

E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions is an E.ON Group business operating in 14 European countries. It develops, finances, builds and operates heating, cooling and other energy systems for industrial customers and municipalities.  

Topics:

Meyer Werft

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Philippine Senate unanimously clears accession to 1979 maritime rescue treaty

17:15

Maersk opens 1,500-TEU depot at Cameroon’s Kribi port

15:29

Thai fishing vessel sinks in Gulf of Thailand, leaving three dead and four missing

15:10

Azerbaijani shipowner ASCO boosts dry cargo volumes 43% to 1.25m tonnes

14:45

Port of Hamburg and Azerbaijan Railways sign Middle Corridor freight pact

14:10

UK lifts Russia shipping sanctions on Vietnam-flagged tanker Astra

13:00

IMO advances lithium battery rules after 4,200-laptop container warning

12:20

Turkey delays Osman Gazi FPU deployment to Black Sea gas field by a month

11:10

PortMiami hits 10m cruise passenger movements and retakes global lead

10:07

Chinese smart vessel completes first sea passage with cycloidal propulsion

09:37

EU Red Sea mission needs more than 10 warships as six operate

08:48

Poland’s Port of Gdańsk hits monthly cargo record above 8m tonnes

08:27

Trafigura launches 14-VLCC owner Volare Shipping ahead of $500m Oslo listing

08:01

Grimaldi takes delivery of fleet’s largest car carrier

07:56

HD Hyundai, GTT and Lloyd’s Register launch largest ethane carrier design

07:54

Libya warns Zawiya crude exports could halt after Sharara pipeline shutdown

07:49

South Korea plans six-ship Yellow Sea patrol fleet expansion in $1.64bn budget

07:21

US, Japan and South Korea agree Arctic cooperation

07:14

IMO launches global survey on mandatory digital port clearance systems

06:57

EU proposes doubling fisheries fleet funding cap to 30%

2026 September 21

18:06

Spain’s Valencia port export boxes jump 7.1% as transit traffic drops 10.8%

17:16

Jan De Nul orders second subsea cable trenching vessel

16:40

French materials group Arkema expands South Korea supply hub with new storage

16:30

Port of Vancouver hits record 88.1m tonnes on grain and oil exports

15:30

South Korean shipyard J Ocean signs six-tanker LOIs for Gunsan restart

14:20

Hong Kong shipowner Cido picks autonomous navigation for 20 China-built car carriers

13:10

Italian shipowner Augusta Due hands Chinese yard its biggest order with tanker trio

12:40

Tsakos-managed bulker takes on water off Vietnam with 174,614-tonne ore cargo

11:30

Turkish port operator Alport signs $190m deal to overhaul GÜBRETAŞ’s port at İskenderun

10:21

Etihad Rail, AD Ports launch Fujairah-Abu Dhabi customs link

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news