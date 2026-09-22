E.ON plans €38m overhaul to cut German shipyard Meyer Werft emissions 25%

E.ON and German shipbuilder Meyer Werft have signed a long-term energy partnership targeting a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions at the Papenburg yard by 2030 from a 2022 baseline, according to a company statement.

The agreement includes a framework contract and five project development contracts, with E.ON planning to invest up to €38m ($43.6m) in energy infrastructure.

Meyer Werft will use the installations under lease arrangements. The projects include a bidirectional shore-power system at the outfitting pier that would allow electricity generated during ship engine and generator trials to be used ashore, while also enabling shore power to be supplied to vessels.

E.ON and Meyer Werft also plan an air-source heat pump to replace the yard’s oil-and-gas heating system, electric radiant heaters to replace gas-fired units, a new ventilation system with heat recovery and a rooftop solar installation.

The photovoltaic system is planned across 24,500 square metres of roof space and would have capacity of about 5 MWp, supplying electricity directly to the Papenburg site.

“Meyer Werft wants to make its contribution to CO2 reduction with the help of a strong partner such as E.ON. We are not only focusing on the gradual decarbonisation of the site and future-proof production, but also on more environmentally friendly cruise ships of the future,” chief operating officer Jörg Heidelberg said.

Meyer Werft is also developing battery-electric cruise ship concepts under its Vision study. “The decarbonisation of industry is one of the central tasks for the future of Germany as an industrial location. The key is that new energy solutions not only reduce emissions, but are also economically viable,” said Dermot Fleischmann, chief commercial officer Germany at E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions.

Implementation will be phased, with the scope, schedule and design of the projects dependent on further planning and technical, regulatory and economic conditions. Similar projects are being planned for Neptun Werft in Rostock-Warnemünde.

Meyer Werft GmbH is a Papenburg-based German shipbuilding company founded in 1795. Its activities include cruise and specialist vessel construction as well as offshore converter platforms. The company is majority-owned by Germany’s federal government and the state of Lower Saxony, with the Meyer family retaining a private stake.

E.ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions is an E.ON Group business operating in 14 European countries. It develops, finances, builds and operates heating, cooling and other energy systems for industrial customers and municipalities.