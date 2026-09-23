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2026 September 23   10:19

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French wind-powered ro-ro Neoliner Origin makes first Belgium call

Wind-powered ro-ro cargo vessel Neoliner Origin has made its first call in Belgium at PSA Zeebrugge, adding the port to NEOLINE’s regular transatlantic service, according to a joint company statement.  

The expanded rotation links Zeebrugge with Montoir-de-Bretagne, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Baltimore and Halifax. The service is expected to complete the rotation in five weeks in summer and six weeks in winter, giving around 10 rotations per year.  

Adding Zeebrugge extends the rotation by only a few days while maintaining transit-time commitments to existing customers shipping from Montoir-de-Bretagne.  The Belgian port gives the service access to cargo flows from Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and northern France. Zeebrugge, part of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, handles ro-ro, automotive and out-of-gauge cargo.  

CMA CGM supported the development of the service and is offering it to customers and other shippers seeking to reduce emissions from transatlantic supply chains. NEOLINE said the Zeebrugge call also increases opportunities for return cargo ahead of a potential future fleet expansion.  

The 136-metre Neoliner Origin has a beam of 24.2 metres and a commercial speed of 11 knots. Wind is its main source of propulsion, supported by an auxiliary diesel-electric system.  Two foldable SolidSail masts carry 3,000 square metres of sail. On the North Atlantic route, the vessel is designed to cut fuel consumption by more than 80% compared with a conventional ship sailing at 15 knots.  Neoliner Origin carries rolling, containerised and out-of-gauge freight and can accommodate 12 passengers in six double cabins.  

NEOLINE is a Nantes-based shipping company founded by merchant navy professionals and develops maritime transport services using wind as the main source of propulsion.  

CMA CGM Group provides sea, land, air and logistics services in 184 countries and employs 170,000 people, including nearly 6,000 in Marseille. It serves more than 420 ports across five continents with a fleet of over 700 vessels and carried more than 24m TEU in 2025. The group aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

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