Singapore ship manager Synergy signs India shipbuilding pact with Cochin Shipyard

Singapore-based Synergy Marine Group has teamed up with Indian government-owned Cochin Shipyard to chase newbuilding, ship repair and conversion projects in India.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in Kochi on 22 September that also covers module fabrication and oil and gas projects.

The agreement combines Cochin Shipyard’s industrial capacity with Synergy’s experience in owners’ representation, vessel engineering, project management and long-term technical management. Synergy may also provide technical and strategic advisory support for Cochin Shipyard’s newbuilding activities, including project planning, execution and quality assurance.

Individual projects will be assessed against customer requirements and the suitability of the Indian yard’s facilities.

Synergy group chief executive Jesper Kristensen said the tie-up gives the companies a basis to develop shipbuilding and conversion opportunities in India. “Combining that experience with CSL’s industrial capabilities gives us a practical basis to develop shipbuilding and conversion opportunities in India, with decisions guided by safety, reliability and total cost of ownership,” he said.

Cochin Shipyard chairman and managing director Jose V J said Synergy’s newbuilding and conversion experience complements the yard’s capabilities as it looks at technically demanding projects for international customers.

The MoU was signed by Synergy co-chief executive for ship management Ajay Chaudhry and Cochin Shipyard director technical Rajesh Gopalakrishnan.

Synergy has supported the delivery of more than 250 newbuilding projects and currently has assignments covering more than 150 vessels under construction at 20 shipyards in six countries. The Singapore ship manager also has experience in LNG carrier-to-FSRU conversions and engineering studies for floating storage and LNG bunkering projects. Synergy manages more than 750 vessels, including bulk carriers, containerships, oil and chemical tankers, gas carriers and FSRUs. It employs more than 32,000 seafarers and operates through 31 offices in 15 countries.

Cochin Shipyard was incorporated in 1972 and is a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The Kochi-based company carries out commercial and defence shipbuilding and repair work for customers in India and overseas.