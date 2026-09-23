Iran to sell seized US- and Israel-linked ships in Persian Gulf to fund compensation

Iran plans to sell US- and Israel-linked ships seized under court orders in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf, using the proceeds to fund compensation claims by people affected by the recent conflict, according to Iran’s judiciary.

Hassan Abdollianpour, head of the Center for Lawyers, Official Experts and Family Consultants of Iran’s Judiciary, disclosed the plan during a visit to a fishing pier in Bandar Abbas on 21 September.

Abdollianpour said several US- and Israel-linked ships had been seized under judicial rulings in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.

The judiciary has not identified the vessels or disclosed their IMO numbers, flags, registered owners, valuations or a timetable for the planned sales.

The disposals would form part of a wider effort to enforce compensation rulings. Abdollianpour said experts had completed 537 damage assessments on vessels in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Bandar Lengeh and Jask, with the work continuing.

More than 100 criminal cases are being considered by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, while civil claims for material and non-material damages are being pursued through Branch 55 of Tehran’s court handling international cases, he said.

Separately, Iranian judiciary spokesman Seyed Ali Kazemi said 420 fishing vessels and 340 commercial vessels had been damaged in Hormozgan province. He said 12 fishermen had been killed and seven injured. Iran has previously used seized maritime assets to enforce domestic court judgments.

In August, an Iranian court said a US-linked oil cargo seized in 2023 had been sold to fund compensation awarded in a case brought by 771 Iranian patients with epidermolysis bullosa. The cargo was discharged and sold, while the tanker itself was released.

The Center for Lawyers, Official Experts and Family Consultants operates within Iran’s judiciary and provides legal representation and expert assessments in cases pursued through the Iranian court system.