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2026 September 23   11:47

accident

Indonesia's New Priok terminal restores operations after fire burns 51 ISO tanks

Indonesia's New Priok Container Terminal One is gradually restoring operations after a dangerous goods fire burned 51 ISO tanks and one container at the Tanjung Priok port complex in Jakarta.  

The 21 September blaze broke out in the terminal's designated dangerous goods block, according to Tanjung Priok Port Police. 

Police said flames were detected inside the cargo of one container at about 15:20 local time. The fire was extinguished at 16:45.  No deaths or injuries were reported.  

NPCT1 corporate planning manager Christine Margaretha Manasseh said the terminal and relevant authorities are investigating the chronology and cause of the fire.  The company said operations are being restored in stages, with affected areas returning to use only after safety and security checks.  

Tanjung Priok Port Police said 51 ISO tanks and one dangerous goods container were burned.  Investigators have coordinated with the Indonesian National Police Forensic Laboratory as part of the inquiry. No cause has yet been established.  

The firefighting operation involved 14 vehicles from Pelindo, NPCT1 and the North Jakarta municipal authorities, police said.  

NPCT1 said it will also evaluate the incident as part of efforts to strengthen its safety and risk-control systems.  

New Priok Container Terminal One began operations in August 2016 as the first terminal developed under the New Priok project at Indonesia's main Jakarta container gateway.  

The terminal has annual capacity of 1.5m TEU and an 850-metre berth with a maximum draft of 16 metres.  NPCT1's website lists its shareholders as Indonesian port group Pelindo II, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co, Singapore port operator PSA International and Singapore-headquartered container carrier Ocean Network Express.

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