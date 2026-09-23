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2026 September 23   11:49

accident

MSC containership drifts unmanned off Vietnam after all 25 crew rescued

An MSC containership was left unmanned and adrift in the South China Sea after all 25 crew abandoned the vessel and were rescued about 300 km east of Vietnam.  

Singapore’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received a distress alert from the Liberia-flagged MSC Hermes III at about 0845 Singapore time on 22 September, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.  

The 2,490-TEU vessel was within Singapore’s Maritime Search and Rescue Region when the alert was received.  MRCC Singapore broadcast a request for ships in the area to assist. Three vessels responded, and MSC Ruby recovered all 25 seafarers from a lifeboat after they had abandoned MSC Hermes III.  

All crew members were reported safe and no injuries were reported. Singapore’s rescue centre was coordinating with its Vietnamese counterpart to arrange their return to shore.  MSC Hermes III remained afloat after the evacuation.

A HYDROPAC navigational warning dated 22 September described the containership as derelict and adrift near 11°45′N, 112°15′E.  The warning was due to be cancelled on 25 September.  

The cause of the distress was not disclosed in the MPA statement.  

MSC Hermes III, IMO 9350317, was built in 2006 and has a deadweight of 38,193 tonnes. The 212-metre vessel has capacity for 2,490 TEU and sails under the Liberian flag.  

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