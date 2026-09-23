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2026 September 23   11:50

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France and US draft new UN resolution to restore shipping through Strait of Hormuz

France has begun drafting a new UN Security Council resolution with the US to establish an international mission to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, diplomats told Reuters.  

Paris hopes to circulate the draft among Security Council members soon, although no timetable has been set. The proposed resolution would call on UN member states to coordinate efforts to safeguard commercial shipping, with a focus on freedom of navigation and access to energy supplies.  

The move follows talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump in New York on 21 September. Macron said after the meeting that the two sides had discussed diplomatic measures that could allow more container ships and oil tankers to transit Hormuz even without a broader agreement.  

Macron told the UN General Assembly the following day that France had established an independent multinational coalition to restore freedom of navigation through the strait. He said reopening Hormuz and ensuring the safe passage of ships were priorities.  Shipping traffic through the waterway remains sharply reduced.

Preliminary Kpler data showed that only two commodity vessels crossed the strait on 21 September, down from 10 a day earlier.  Before 28 February, Hormuz typically handled about 125 large commercial vessels a day, including tankers, gas carriers, bulkers and container ships, accounting for about 20% of daily global crude oil and LNG supply. The Kpler figures exclude vessels that may have crossed with their AIS transponders switched off.  

The latest initiative follows earlier attempts to secure UN backing for measures protecting commercial shipping through Hormuz.  China and Russia vetoed a Bahrain-sponsored Security Council resolution on 7 April despite 11 of the council's 15 members voting in favour. The proposal encouraged states to coordinate defensive measures to protect navigation and allowed for the possible escort of merchant and commercial vessels.  

France also prepared a draft resolution in May that envisaged an international mission to restore movement through the strait. The French foreign ministry said at the time that the proposal could be discussed if conditions were right.

Topics:

Hormuz

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