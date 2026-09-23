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2026 September 23   11:52

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Iran sets terms to reopen Strait of Hormuz as Trump urges economic isolation

Iran has set conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz as US President Donald Trump called for the country’s “complete economic isolation”, putting the key Gulf shipping chokepoint at the centre of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly in New York.  

Iranian state media said Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday and conveyed Tehran’s conditions for reopening the strait. They included the immediate lifting of the naval blockade, the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to hostilities across all “resistance” fronts.  

Earlier, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within seven days if the US eased military pressure and lifted its blockade on Iranian ports. The official said Iran had sent its latest proposal to Washington through mediators the previous week.  That timetable was subsequently disputed.

Semi-official Fars News Agency cited Iranian sources as rejecting reports by Reuters and Kyodo that Tehran had offered to reopen the strait within seven days. Iranian state media later separately reported the conditions conveyed by Araqchi to Witkoff, without specifying a seven-day reopening timetable.  

Trump told the UN General Assembly that countries should join the US in enforcing the “complete economic isolation of Iran” until Tehran stopped attacks on commercial shipping, relinquished its nuclear ambitions and ceased its support for terrorism.  

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