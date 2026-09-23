G7 foreign ministers demand Houthis halt attacks on Red Sea shipping

G7 foreign ministers have demanded that Yemen’s Houthis immediately halt threats and attacks on civilian shipping, warning that disruption in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb could hit international trade and global supply chains.

The call was made in a joint statement endorsed at a meeting in New York on 21 September by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union’s High Representative.

“We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, all threats and attacks against civilian shipping,” the statement said.

The ministers described the situation in Yemen as a threat to global energy security, navigational rights and freedoms, and maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

They warned that further escalation risked undermining international trade and creating global economic instability.

The G7 ministers said maintaining maritime safety and freedom of navigation was vital to preventing lasting disruption to global supply chains, particularly flows of energy, fertiliser and food. They also called on Iran to end its arming and support of the Houthis, which the statement said violated United Nations Security Council resolutions 1747, 2140 and 2216.

The ministers condemned continuing Houthi strikes in Yemen and against Saudi Arabia, including attacks affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

They also reiterated support for United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive and Yemeni-led political settlement.

France, which holds the G7 presidency in 2026, hosted the foreign ministers’ meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the European Union also participates in its work.