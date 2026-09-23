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2026 September 23   11:57

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Abu Dhabi's ADQ to own 98.93% of port operator AD Ports after cash offer

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) is set to raise its stake in AD Ports Group to 98.93% after all conditions attached to its AED 6.25-per-share cash offer were satisfied.

Payment to shareholders who accepted the offer and transfer of the acquired shares to ADQ are scheduled for 25 September, AD Ports Group said in a disclosure to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on 22 September. The settlement date is earlier than the previously stated deadline of 9 October.

Argaam ADQ is wholly owned by L’IMAD Holding Company, a sovereign investment platform of the Abu Dhabi government. It held 3.84bn AD Ports shares, or 75.42% of the company, before launching the offer for the remaining 1.25bn shares, representing 24.58% of the issued share capital.

The offer opened on 18 August at AED 6.25 per share. The price represented a 23% premium to AD Ports Group’s AED 5.10 closing price on 14 August and a 95% premium to the AED 3.20 price at which the company listed on ADX in February 2022.

Shareholders had accepted the offer for more than 23.08% of AD Ports Group’s share capital by the 15 September closing date, which at that stage was enough to take ADQ’s ownership above 98.50%.

The latest disclosure puts the stake at 98.93% following settlement. CNBC Arabia AD Ports Group’s board recommended that shareholders accept the offer on 26 August after considering a fairness opinion from independent financial adviser HSBC Bank Middle East.

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based ports, shipping and logistics company whose operations are now structured around four clusters: Ports, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Economic Cities & Free Zones. The group generated AED 20.77bn in revenue in 2025, with Maritime & Shipping accounting for 51% of the total.

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