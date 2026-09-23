Norway awards NOK 208m to 11 port projects to boost sea freight

Norway has awarded NOK 208m ($21m) in state funding to 11 port projects aimed at increasing capacity, improving cargo flows and making sea transport more competitive.

The Norwegian Coastal Administration, Kystverket, granted the funding on behalf of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries under the country’s programme for efficient and environmentally friendly ports.

The awards total NOK 208.07m and will support projects representing combined investment of about NOK 492m, according to government and Kystverket statements issued on 22 September.

The largest grant is NOK 61.41m for Karmsund Havn in Rogaland to build a new quay linked to the container terminal at Husøy. The project includes about 150 metres of new quay as well as associated road access and back-up areas at Haugesund Cargo Terminal.

Senja municipality in Troms will receive NOK 38.11m to extend the quay at the Finnjord industrial area and connect two existing berths into a continuous quay.

Balsfjord municipality, also in Troms, has been awarded NOK 30m to extend port facilities at Bergneset, while Kristiansund Base AS in Møre og Romsdal will receive NOK 21.36m to expand infrastructure for bulk vessel calls and introduce digital measures to improve operations.

Borg Havn in Østfold has secured NOK 20m for a new quay in the southern part of the Øra port area.

Stokmarknes Miljøhavn AS in Nordland will receive NOK 11m for reclamation work and new port space at Børøya.

Trondheim Havn will receive NOK 4.89m to upgrade and expand the terminal area at its Orkanger container terminal and NOK 6.49m to relocate a ro-ro ramp and upgrade the quay front at Hitra for larger vessels.

Westport Moss AS has been awarded NOK 6.22m for a terminal digitalisation project, Mongstad Eiendomsselskap AS will receive NOK 4.2m for a new truck access system, and Barents Naturgass AS has secured NOK 4.39m for digitalised vessel-call coordination across 17 ports and terminals in Norway.

Kystverket received 21 applications seeking a combined NOK 400m. It said the projects were assessed on their expected benefits for transport, logistics and the environment, as well as their ability to be carried out.

The authority said the grants were considered decisive for the 11 selected investments to proceed.

Several other applications remain under assessment, with decisions expected by November. Norwegian Fisheries and Ocean Policy Minister Marianne Sivertsen Næss said the investments were intended to strengthen maritime transport and improve the competitiveness of businesses along the Norwegian coast.

The grant programme was established in 2019 to support port investments that improve transport flows, cut waiting times and strengthen ports as links between sea and land transport. Eligible measures include port infrastructure, access infrastructure and dredging.