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2026 September 23   18:02

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PIL launches China-Malaysia service, revamps Indonesia route

Singapore container carrier Pacific International Lines is launching a new weekly China-Singapore-Malaysia service and overhauling its North China-Indonesia loop as it expands its intra-Asia network.  

The new China Singapore Malaysia (CSM) service will start from Tianjin on 27 October 2026, while the revamped North China Indonesia (NCI) service will begin from Qingdao on 8 November.  

CSM will rotate through Tianjin, Qingdao, Xiamen, Singapore, Port Klang, Penang and Nansha before returning to Tianjin.  The service will provide a weekly link between northern and southern China, Singapore and western Malaysia, with transhipment connections through Singapore to PIL’s wider global network.  

The revised NCI service will call at Qingdao, Shanghai, Nansha, Jakarta, Surabaya and Singapore before returning to Qingdao. It will be operated by a consortium of vessels and provide a weekly connection between China, Indonesia and Singapore.  The overhaul marks a substantial change from the NCI service PIL launched in June 2025.

The previous rotation was Tianjin, Qingdao, Xiamen, Singapore, Jakarta, Surabaya, Singapore and Tianjin.  Under the new rotation, Tianjin and Xiamen are dropped from NCI, while Shanghai and Nansha are added. Singapore will be called once per rotation instead of twice.  

Both services will carry dry and refrigerated cargo. PIL said the revised NCI was designed to support growing trade and reefer flows between China and Indonesia.  

Pacific International Lines was established in Singapore in 1967 and is Southeast Asia’s largest home-grown container carrier. It operates more than 100 containerships and serves customers in more than 90 countries.  PIL reported revenue of $4.27bn for 2025, EBITDA of $1.50bn and net profit after tax of $1.04bn.  The carrier said this week that its fleet capacity has grown by more than 50% to about 500,000 TEU. Ten LNG dual-fuel ships had been delivered by the end of the first half of 2026, with another 18 LNG dual-fuel newbuildings on order and 14 long-term charter vessels due for delivery through 2029.

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