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2026 September 23   17:12

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Philippine port authority renews five-year pact with Antwerp-Bruges

The Philippine Ports Authority has renewed a five-year cooperation pact with Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges International and APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Center, expanding work on port digitalisation, green operations and potential infrastructure investment in the Philippines.  

The new memorandum of understanding was signed on 21 September at the PPA headquarters in Manila by PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago and Port of Antwerp-Bruges International Head of Business Development Maartje Driessens.  

Belgian Ambassador to the Philippines Vladislava Iordanova attended the signing alongside representatives of PPA, Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, APEC-Antwerp/Flanders and the Belgian Embassy.  

The agreement covers port operations, planning and optimisation, port and terminal performance, digitalisation and smart-port applications, safety and operational risk management, sustainability and green-port operations, service quality and operational governance.  

It also provides for capacity building on operational readiness for public-private partnership port projects, port crisis and emergency response, cruise port development and port strategy, as well as the exploration of potential investment opportunities in port development.  

The pact extends a relationship dating back to 2016, when PPA, the then Port of Antwerp International and APEC-Antwerp/Flanders signed an agreement covering capacity building and Philippine port development.  

The partners followed that with a new five-year agreement signed in late 2020 and announced by PPA in February 2021, covering port training, consultancy, port management and investment opportunities.  

PPA is a Philippine government-owned and controlled corporation attached to the Department of Transportation. Established in 1974, it is responsible for developing, regulating, managing and operating the country’s national port system.  

Port of Antwerp-Bruges International is a subsidiary of the Antwerp Port Authority focused on international port consultancy, investment and management.

APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Center is a Belgian nonprofit port-training organisation founded in 1977.

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