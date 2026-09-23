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2026 September 23   14:22

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ICTSI signs $1bn 10-year loan with BDO Unibank

Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) has signed a $1bn 10-year term loan facility with BDO Unibank as it carries out a $740m capital expenditure programme in 2026.  

The Manila-based company signed the agreement with the Philippine lender on 22 September, with ICTSI as borrower, according to a Philippine Stock Exchange disclosure.  

The filing did not disclose the interest rate, security package or intended use of the proceeds.  

ICTSI said in August that it expects capital expenditure of $740m this year, mainly for terminal expansion projects in Mexico, the Philippines, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with equipment purchases, upgrades and projects in Honduras, Australia and Ecuador.  

The operator handled 8.12m TEU in the first half of 2026, up 16% year on year. Revenue from port operations rose 27% to $1.92bn, while recurring net income increased 25% to $604.69m.  

The BDO agreement follows a $300m senior unsecured corporate loan signed with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in May.

AIIB said that financing will support expansion and upgrades at the Manila International Container Terminal, South Luzon Container Terminal in Batangas and Mindanao Container Terminal in the Philippines.  

BDO Unibank was the Philippines’ largest bank by total resources, customer loans, deposits and capital at the end of 2025.  

Established in the Philippines in 1987, ICTSI develops, manages and operates container terminals across six continents, with Manila International Container Terminal as its flagship operation.

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