Saudi Arabia restarts East-West pipeline to revive Yanbu crude exports

Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West crude pipeline at a reduced rate, opening the way for Saudi Aramco to resume tanker loadings at the Red Sea port of Yanbu after a shutdown disrupted one of the kingdom’s main export routes.

Two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters that pumping had resumed at a low rate. Aramco is seeking to restore flows to about 4m barrels per day, while the pipeline has total capacity of 7m bpd. The restart follows damage to three pumping stations in a drone attack earlier this month.

A security source said the system could reach about 40% of capacity within a couple of days, but full operations could take six to eight weeks to restore. A separate oil industry source put the recovery period at about six weeks.

The 1,200-km East-West pipeline carries crude from Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province to Yanbu, giving the world’s biggest crude exporter a route to the Red Sea that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz. Before the shutdown, the line had been moving about 4m bpd to Yanbu, equivalent to roughly 4% of global oil supply.

One China-bound cargo was scheduled to load at Yanbu on Tuesday, according to a source cited by Reuters, although there was no confirmation that the shipment had been completed.

Bloomberg separately reported that at least three Asian refiners had received informal assurances from Aramco executives that they would soon be able to lift crude from Yanbu. The communications were not formal loading notices and no timetable was given.

Some Asian buyers had already missed scheduled Yanbu loading dates, with vessels waiting near the port or heading towards it, according to Bloomberg. European customers were hit harder by the disruption, with at least two refiners told they would receive no Saudi crude under long-term contracts in October.

Saudi Arabia increased crude exports to Asia from Ras Tanura in the Persian Gulf while Yanbu loadings were disrupted, with some barrels subsequently transferred between tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Saudi Aramco, the state-controlled producer headquartered in Dhahran, is one of the world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies.