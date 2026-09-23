Indian state warehouse group orders port cargo hyperloop pilot near Mumbai

India’s state-owned Central Warehousing Corporation has ordered a 650-metre hyperloop freight pilot near Mumbai to test whether the technology can move fully loaded containers between a major seaport and nearby logistics facilities.

The INR 230m ($2.4m) project has been awarded to IIT Madras-incubated TuTr Hyperloop and is planned for CWC’s Container Freight Station Logistics Park at Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Managing director Santosh Sinha said the first test will involve moving a single fully loaded container, with the system potentially scaled to handle multiple boxes if the initial trial proves successful.

CWC placed the order in March or April 2026 and TuTr has indicated a tentative implementation period of about one year, Sinha said at a stakeholder consultation in Chennai.

The government-controlled warehousing and logistics group will fund the research and development project from its own resources. The trial is designed to examine whether hyperloop technology can eventually be used for short-haul container movements between ports and nearby container freight stations.

The Mumbai project comes as India expands work on cargo applications for the technology.

Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal said at the Parivahan 2.0 Global Hyperloop Summit on 19 September that hyperloop systems could connect maritime ports with logistics parks, warehouses, industrial clusters and inland freight terminals.

IIT Madras and Deendayal Port Authority hosted the summit near Chennai, where TuTr Hyperloop also signed an agreement with Indian engineering group Larsen & Toubro aimed at advancing commercial deployment of the technology.

Deendayal Port Authority is separately developing a Linear Induction Motor technology demonstrator with Chennai-based TuTr at Kandla in western India. The port authority approved an INR 87m contract, excluding goods and services tax, for the demonstrator in June 2025.

IIT Madras said the Linear Induction Motor project is to be followed by work involving magnetic-levitation technology.

Hyperloop systems use electromagnetically propelled and levitated vehicles travelling through low-pressure or vacuum tubes to reduce friction and air resistance. India’s current cargo projects remain at the pilot and technology-demonstration stage rather than commercial operation.

Central Warehousing Corporation is a statutory Indian government enterprise under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Its activities include warehousing, Container Freight Stations, Inland Container Depots and other integrated logistics services.

TuTr Hyperloop is a deep-tech company incubated at IIT Madras and established in 2022 to develop and commercialise hyperloop technologies, with an initial focus on cargo transport.