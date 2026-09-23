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2026 September 23   12:18

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Global cargo insurance market softens as premiums climb 6.9% to $24.2bn

Global marine cargo insurance premiums climbed 6.9% to $24.2bn in 2025 even as additional capacity and increased competition pushed the market softer, a trend that has continued into 2026, according to the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI).  

Cargo remained the largest marine insurance business line, accounting for 57% of global marine premiums. Total marine premium income rose 5.5% to $42.6bn last year.  

IUMI presented the figures at its annual conference in Rotterdam on Tuesday.  Mike Brews, chairman of IUMI’s Cargo Committee and a director at South African marine underwriter Horizon Underwriting Managers, said the headline increase in cargo premiums overstated underlying market growth.  

“A 6.9% uplift in our premium base in 2025 is welcome but we should recognise that the depreciation of the US dollar against European currencies has accounted for much of this growth rather than underlying market development,” he said.  

Brews said most of the real growth came from Asia, predominantly China.  

Chinese cargo insurance premiums jumped 19% in 2025, driven by products linked to domestic e-commerce and return-insurance schemes as well as high-value exports including electric vehicles, photovoltaics and lithium batteries.  

Singapore recorded 13% growth, partly due to high-tech and semiconductor cargoes moving through the city-state.  The claims picture remained relatively favourable.

European cargo loss ratios fell to about 40%, while Asia reported a ratio just below 70%.

The reported US loss ratio dropped to about 40% from roughly 75% in 2024, although IUMI cautioned that under-reporting could partly explain the decline.  

IUMI said no major cargo losses in 2025 were large enough to materially affect the wider market. It added that competitive pressure and continued capital inflows through managing general agents were contributing to softer conditions.  

“Overall, the cargo market softened in 2025 rather than correcting, and that pattern has continued into 2026,” Brews said.  

He said excess capacity was continuing to put pressure on rates, particularly in Europe, with competition rather than major claims activity driving market conditions.  

IUMI also said the impact of tariffs on cargo insurance had so far been less severe than expected. Insured values had remained resilient, while trade volumes had slowed without falling as sharply as some had anticipated.  

Founded in Berlin in 1874, IUMI is a Hamburg-based global marine insurance body representing 42 national and marine market insurance and reinsurance associations.

Topics:

IUMI

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