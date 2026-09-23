Oslo-listed shipowner 2020 Bulkers signs deal for up to 15 AHTS vessels

Oslo-listed 2020 Bulkers has signed a binding deal to acquire AHTS AS and build a fleet of up to 15 large anchor-handling tug supply vessels, while launching a private placement of up to $175m to fund its move into offshore shipping.

The agreement turns a letter of intent announced on 16 September into a binding share purchase agreement for all of AHTS AS, which owns seven large AHTS vessels and has agreements to acquire another three.

The 10 vessels have an agreed aggregate value of $264m on a debt-free, cash-free basis. Based on a preliminary closing balance sheet, the equity purchase price for AHTS AS is estimated at about $113m.

That consideration will be paid entirely in newly issued 2020 Bulkers shares priced at $0.299 each, with about 377m shares expected to be issued, subject to final closing adjustments.

AHTS AS has also secured acceptances from all shareholders in UMAS 42 AS, UMAS 49 AS, Anchor Challenger AS and Anchor Australia AS, as well as shareholders controlling about 79% of Anchor Launcher AS.

Those companies own, or have purchase agreements for, another five AHTS vessels: MH Liberty, Aurora Challenger, Skandi Peregrino, Skandi Emerald and Skandi Launcher.

The five project companies have agreed vessel values of $143m on a debt-free, cash-free basis. The equity value of the stakes committed for sale is estimated at about $90m, with a further 300m 2020 Bulkers shares expected to be issued as consideration.

Completion of the transactions would give 2020 Bulkers control of up to 15 large AHTS vessels.

The Bermuda-incorporated company has launched a private placement seeking gross proceeds of up to $175m at $0.299 per share, increasing the size from the $125m contemplated when the transaction was first unveiled.

The bookrunners told the company they had received indications from local and international investors sufficient to fully subscribe the enlarged placement.

2020 Bulkers plans to use $100m of the proceeds to partially refinance debt in the acquired companies, with another $75m earmarked for operating cash, working capital, transaction costs and further M&A opportunities.

Total new debt, including drawn and undrawn facilities, is targeted at about $150m, in addition to existing debt in Anchor Launcher AS.

The private placement opened on 22 September and is scheduled to close at 23:00 CEST on 23 September, although the company and its bookrunners can shorten, extend or cancel the process.

Arctic Securities, Clarksons Securities, DNB Carnegie, Fearnley Securities, Pareto Securities and SB1 Markets are joint bookrunners.

Completion of the AHTS AS acquisition is conditional on the private placement being successfully placed by 28 September, shareholder approvals and other conditions.

A special general meeting is scheduled for 29 September, with closing targeted for around 1 October. Either side can terminate the agreement if the transaction has not closed by 15 October.

The transaction brings together several prominent Norwegian shipping investors. AHTS AS is owned 31.7% each by Harald Moræus-Hanssen’s Uthalden AS, Magnus Halvorsen-controlled MH Capital AS and Arne Blystad’s Songa Capital AS. Tor Olav Trøim’s Drew Holding Ltd owns the remaining 4.7%.

Following the issue of the consideration shares and completion of the private placement, Uthalden is expected to own about 21% of 2020 Bulkers, MH Capital about 11% and Songa Capital about 10%. The three sponsors have agreed to six-month lock-ups.

Tom Babinski has been contracted to lead AHTS AS as chief executive. His offshore industry background includes roles at Aurora Offshore Management, Framar & Sevnor, Viking Supply Ships and Westshore Shipbrokers.

2020 Bulkers also intends to propose changing its name to AHTS following completion of the acquisitions. The deal marks a major change in direction for 2020 Bulkers. The company sold its remaining six Newcastlemax bulkers in April 2026 and returned about $316m to shareholders through a special dividend. It said the AHTS acquisitions would create one of the industry’s largest platforms focused on large anchor handlers, with further consolidation planned.