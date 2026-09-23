Maersk opens 71,800-sqm warehouse in Germany to expand contract logistics

A.P. Moller-Maersk has launched outbound operations at a new 71,800-square-metre logistics centre in Herleshausen, Germany, according to a company statement.

The Danish logistics group has leased the facility at Panattoni Park Bad Hersfeld Ost on a long-term basis as it expands its contract logistics footprint in Germany. Goods have been moving into the site since August, with outbound operations now under way for distribution to German and other delivery centres of an unnamed online retailer.

The facility includes 62,800 square metres of warehouse space, 2,900 square metres of offices and 6,100 square metres of mezzanine space. Its storage racks are almost 12 metres high. Located directly on the A4 motorway in the state of Hesse, the warehouse is intended to serve goods flows across Germany and neighbouring European markets.

“Herleshausen is the ideal location as a central hub for the flow of goods within Germany and into the neighboring European markets,” said Ole Trumpfheller, managing director of Maersk Area Northern Europe Continent.

“Within the strong growth of our Contract Logistics Business this is the next addition to our warehouse footprint in Germany and continues to support our Integrator focus.” Maersk expects the site to employ between 300 and 400 people once fully ramped up. Staffing could rise to as many as 1,000 during the online retail peak season between October and December.

The operation currently employs 150 people, with further hiring under way.

The warehouse is equipped with solar panels, a rainwater collection system and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. It is aiming for DGNB Gold certification.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is an integrated logistics group serving more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries and employing more than 100,000 people. Its operations span ocean transport, logistics services and container terminals, with more than 60 gateway and hub terminal locations worldwide.