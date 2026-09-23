IAA PortNews: Sakhalin University unveils Russia’s first hydrogen USV

The SSU / AES team tested the vessel buoyancy and stability, draft under specified load, remote control system functionality, and its maneuverability

Photo credit: Sakhalin State University press office

Specialists of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia based Sakhalin State University (SSU) have successfully completed trials of a prototype of hydrogen unmanned surface vessel (USV). The project was carried out by the Advanced Engineering School (AES)’s “Islands Engineering” as part of the federal initiative “Priority 2030", the SSU press office said.

The team led by Andrey Gorbunov, head of AES, senior project manager verified key capabilities of USV: buoyancy and stability, draft under a specified load, remote control system functionality, maneuverability, and battery endurance. The tests were conducted in the harbor basin near the Starodubskoye.

The project of the hydrogen USV has been underway since June 2025. The SSU’s team designed and manufactured mechanical structure of the vessel. This year engineers developed the USV’s control system, electric propulsion, installed electric motors, and fully assembled the systems.

The team included the AES staff (specifically of the Hydrogen Technologies in Transport and Electrical Engineering laboratories), SSU bachelors of Hydrogen Energy, and representatives of SSU’s industrial partner.

Future plans involve demonstrating the trials results to potential clients and securing orders for USV production tailored to their specific tasks, such as scientific research and cargo transport.