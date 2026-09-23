IMO targets spill response and crew skills as alternative fuels spread

Alternative-fuel spill response, seafarer competence and ammonia safety have moved higher up the maritime regulatory agenda following three IMO events in September, according to an IMO statement.

A two-day R&D Forum in Singapore, which ended on 22 September, examined how LNG, LPG, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, biofuels and e-fuels could change the way pollution incidents are handled as their use in shipping expands.

The forum, hosted by Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority with support from China, focused on spill behaviour, modelling, risk assessment, emergency response, post-spill measures and international cooperation.

Participants identified gaps in existing knowledge and called for closer work between governments, industry, academia and scientists before major incidents involving alternative fuels occur. Seafarer training formed a second strand of the IMO’s work.

Experts meeting in Lisbon from 14 to 18 September examined competence requirements for ammonia, methanol, hydrogen, batteries and onboard carbon capture systems.

The discussions came as the IMO continues its comprehensive review of the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers and its code, alongside work on training provisions for crews serving on ships using alternative fuels and new technologies.

Ammonia was examined separately at an IMO technical seminar in London on 17 September attended by around 800 participants.

Discussions covered production, bunkering infrastructure, ammonia-fuelled engines, emissions control and safety and environmental risks.

“Sound policy must nevertheless rest on sound evidence. The decisions this Organization takes on alternative fuels depend on a clear and shared understanding of what the technology can do today, where the difficulties lie, and what remains unresolved,” said David Osborn, director of the IMO Marine Environment Division.

The ammonia meeting was the fifth technical seminar under the Future Fuels and Technology Project, a partnership between South Korea and the IMO.

Earlier seminars covered onboard carbon capture and storage, shipping’s energy transition, biofuels and methane-based fuels.

The IMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for the global regulatory framework for international shipping.