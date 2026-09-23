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2026 September 23   16:25

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Rolls-Royce opens first remote monitoring centre outside Berlin in Italy

Rolls-Royce has commissioned its first remote monitoring centre outside Berlin in Arcola, Italy, launching a global roll-out of digital monitoring for mtu-powered vessels and power-generation plants, according to a company statement.  

The centre will initially monitor marine and yacht applications, with specialists analysing operational data from connected systems to detect changes in operating behaviour and identify maintenance requirements at an early stage.  

Italian ferry operator Liberty Lines and yacht builder Overmarine are already using the service.

Rolls-Royce also plans to connect additional mtu systems and extend monitoring in cooperation with Italy’s Guardia di Finanza. 

If specialists identify relevant deviations, they can recommend operational or maintenance measures and coordinate further services, including spare-parts supply or deployment of a service engineer.  

“With remote monitoring, we are evolving our customer service from merely providing support for specific issues to offering continuous support for our customers,” said Andreas Görtz, president of the Mobile & Sustainable business unit at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.  “The analysis of operational data creates transparency, helps to identify changes at an early stage and enables better planning of maintenance measures. In this way, we support our customers in operating their systems reliably and efficiently.”  

Rolls-Royce plans to build a wider network of regional Remote Monitoring Centres, supported by future Remote Monitoring Hubs that will carry out broader trend analysis and assist regional centres with more complex cases.  

The mtu Go platform provides the technological base for the service by making operational data from connected systems available remotely. Existing compatible systems can also be retrofitted for mtu Go.  

“With Remote Monitoring, we combine digital technologies with our many years of on-site service expertise,” said Jörn Lindstädt, senior vice president of Global Service at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “This enables us to create greater transparency regarding the operation of our systems, provide our customers with more targeted support and help to further increase the availability of their plants.”  

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is the parent company of the Rolls-Royce group. Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG is its Germany-based power-systems business and operates the mtu brand for propulsion and energy systems.  

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