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2026 September 23   15:52

shipbuilding

US shipyard Midship Marine delivers hybrid research vessel for Wisconsin university

Louisiana shipyard Midship Marine has delivered the battery-hybrid research vessel Sadie Ann for the University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Lake Superior Research Institute (LSRI), according to an Incat Crowther statement.  

Designed by Incat Crowther, the vessel is set to enter service on Lake Superior and the St. Louis River estuary as an education and research platform. It is certified under US Coast Guard Subchapter T to carry 49 passengers and 8 crew.  

The parallel-hybrid propulsion system combines two John Deere diesel engines, twin Esco Power electric motors and an 86 kWh battery pack.

Sadie Ann can operate on battery power, diesel engines or a combination of the two.  The vessel has wet and dry laboratories that can be configured as a classroom, a moon pool and a 294-square-foot working deck fitted with an A-frame and dual dive platforms for sample collection and research. A large classroom sits on the upper deck beside the pilot house, while two survey winches are available for use with the stern A-frame.  

Incat Crowther provides design, build-support and consulting services for specialist vessels and operates offices in Australia, the US and the UK.

Midship Marine is a family-owned Louisiana shipyard established in 1989 that builds custom aluminium vessels.

Esco Power SRL is a Belgian manufacturer of parallel-hybrid transmissions and hybrid-electric systems for marine and industrial applications.

John Deere Power Systems produces diesel engines for marine propulsion, auxiliary and generator applications.

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