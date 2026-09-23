CMA CGM shifts retailer ADEO cargo to electric barges

A logistics partnership between French liner CMA CGM and home-improvement retailer ADEO is expanding into low-emission fuels and electric inland shipping, according to a CMA CGM statement.

ADEO Productions moves around 75,000 TEU a year, with 99% of its overseas supplies transported by sea. CMA CGM is supporting the cargo owner with biofuel-based ocean shipping options and modal-shift solutions aimed at cutting emissions from both maritime and inland transport.

The inland programme includes replacing conventional barges with electric barges. ADEO is also shifting freight from road to rail and inland waterways where flows and infrastructure allow.

“CMA CGM’s ocean service offering is highly attractive, particularly through the deployment and use of low-emission fuels, as well as a network and range of modal-shift solutions that enable us to decarbonize our flows both at sea and on land,” said Olivier Martinot, global transport and customs leader at ADEO.

CMA CGM also provides additional capacity during seasonal peaks, Sea Priority for secured vessel space and priority loading, SEA-to-ROAD connections, extended cut-off and free-time periods, and Express Release for cargo release without an original paper bill of lading.

Shipment management is supported by CMA CGM’s Control Tower, My CMA CGM platform and EDI and API connections between the companies’ systems.

“Our collaboration with ADEO fully reflects our approach to the retail sector: building long-term partnerships, understanding our customers’ specific challenges and working together to develop effective, more sustainable solutions,” said Isabelle Nguyen, retail vertical manager at CMA CGM.

CMA CGM S.A. is the Marseille-based parent company of the CMA CGM Group, which operates a global container shipping, logistics and terminal network.

Groupe ADEO is a French home-improvement group whose retail brands include Leroy Merlin. Its activities also include the development and distribution of own-brand products.