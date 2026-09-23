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2026 September 23   15:23

shipbuilding

200,000-cbm LNG carriers retain most terminal access, Lloyd’s Register finds

A 200,000-cbm LNG carrier could access 88 terminals worldwide, compared with 97 for a conventional 174,000-cbm ship, while modelling points to about $85.5m in owner benefit over 30 years, according to an LR Advisory study presented at Gastech 2026.  

The report for GTT assessed representative 200,000-cbm LNG carrier designs against existing global infrastructure and modelled their commercial performance on Atlantic and Pacific trading routes.  

The accessible network includes many major LNG trading hubs, while modern infrastructure across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the Middle East was generally found capable of handling the larger vessels.  

Tank configuration had little impact on terminal accessibility, with no material difference between three-tank and four-tank concepts. Beam was the main compatibility constraint, followed by draft and displacement.  

The larger ships could carry more LNG per voyage and reduce the number of sailings needed for a given transport volume. The commercial assessment also identified transport savings on representative routes and potential benefits for both owners and charterers.  

“The industry is entering a period where fleet renewal decisions will shape LNG transportation for decades to come. Our analysis shows that 200,000m³ LNG carriers can retain access to most major LNG terminals while increasing cargo carrying capacity, making them a practical option for owners looking to improve transportation efficiency and support future trade growth,” said study co-author Sujith Tooneri, LR’s global head of newbuild advisory services.  

“The significance of these findings is that larger LNG carriers do not appear to require a wholesale rethink of terminal infrastructure. Many key LNG hubs are already capable of supporting these vessel concepts, which gives the market a realistic pathway to improve transport efficiency while maintaining broad trading optionality,” said Constantinos Chaelis, LR’s global gas segment director.  

Lloyd’s Register is a provider of classification and compliance services to the marine and offshore industries and also provides technical and business advisory services.  

GTT, or Gaztransport & Technigaz, is a technology and engineering group specialising in cryogenic membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases.

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