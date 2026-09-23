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2026 September 23   17:05

shipbuilding

Huisman wins four-crane order for two Cadeler wind vessels in China

Dutch crane maker Huisman has won a contract from Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore to supply four cranes for two next-generation T-class offshore wind installation vessels for Cadeler, according to a company statement.  

The package comprises two leg encircling cranes and two auxiliary cranes. The main cranes will feature an improved load curve designed to increase lifting capability and operational flexibility for increasingly complex offshore wind projects.  

The cranes will be manufactured at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, China, and installed at COSCO’s Qidong yard, where the two T-class vessels are being built.

The vessels are designed with the capacity to install larger offshore wind foundations and turbines.  

The auxiliary cranes will handle a range of lifting and handling operations aboard the vessels.  “These next-generation cranes are designed to safely and reliably lift and install the largest monopiles, supporting predictable and efficient offshore wind installation operations,” Huisman chief executive David Roodenburg said.  

Huisman Equipment B.V. is a Netherlands-based designer, manufacturer and service provider of heavy lifting and handling equipment for the renewable energy, oil and gas, industrial, port, infrastructure, defence and leisure sectors.  

Cadeler A/S is a Danish offshore wind installation company providing transport and installation services for wind turbines and foundations, as well as operations and maintenance services.  

COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company based in Qidong, Jiangsu province.

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